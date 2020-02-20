The dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market is expected to grow by USD 203.48 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The construction and automotive industries are the key end-user industries of DCPD. The growth in these end-user industries will foster the demand for DCPD. Unsaturated polyester resin, which is produced using DCPD, is extensively used in the construction industry. The construction industry is flourishing across the world due to an increase in investments in the residential and non-residential sectors for construction of new infrastructure and eco-friendly buildings. Furthermore, DCPD-based unsaturated polyester resins, hydrocarbon resins, EPDM, and poly-DCPD are extensively being used in the automotive industry. Thus, the growing demand from end-user industries will boost the consumption of DCPD over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for bio-based EPDM will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Dicyclopentadiene Market: Increasing Demand for Bio-Based EPDM

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D activities to develop environment-friendly products, owing to the increasing concern toward the harmful effect of certain products on the environment and regulations imposed by government bodies. Bio-based Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) is eco-friendly as it lowers greenhouse gas emissions and leaves a smaller carbon footprint. The current market for bio-based EPDM is quite small, however, it is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years. With the development of new grades and new applications, the demand for EPDM or bio-based EPDM will grow, and it will also foster the demand for DCPD as it is one of the dienes used in the manufacture of EPDM.

"Factors such as the growing demand from Asian countries and increase in demand for hydrocarbon resins will have a positive impact on the growth of the dicyclopentadiene market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Dicyclopentadiene Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the dicyclopentadiene market by application (UPR, hydrocarbon resins, EPDM elastomers, poly DCPD and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the dicyclopentadiene market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growing manufacturing sector and presence of several manufacturers in automotive and construction industries.

