



TOKYO, Feb 20, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - In preparation for the 2020 FIA* Formula One World Championship (F1), which gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, on March 15, all ten F1 teams now have just 6 days of pre-season testing, starting from today February 19 to 21 and from February 26 to 28. Testing takes place at Spain's Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.Honda continues to participate in the series as a power unit supplier to two teams, its third season with the team now known as Scuderia AlphaTauri, formerly Scuderia Toro Rosso and its second year with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing. In the short preparation period during the off-season, Honda's engineers have pushed hard on PU development, with the intention of making further progress this year with both its teams.* FIA: Federation Internationale de l'Automobile