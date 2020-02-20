Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Nach 240 % Plus- Neue Empfehlung! Die Revolution der Gold und Cannabisbranche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4W ISIN: CA89356V1040 Ticker-Symbol: TH8 
Tradegate
19.02.20
21:55 Uhr
0,698 Euro
-0,010
-1,41 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,685
0,710
19.02.
0,698
0,710
19.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSCANNA
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC0,698-1,41 %