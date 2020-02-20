Clariant AG: Clariant proposes two new candidates for the Board of Directors

Khaled Homza A. Nahas and Carlo G. Soave resign from the Board

Board proposes the election of Nader Ibrahim Alwehibi and Thilo Mannhardt

Muttenz, February 20, 2020- At its meeting yesterday, the Board of Directors of Clariant Ltd decided to propose Mr. Nader Ibrahim Alwehibi (Saudi Arabian citizen, born in 1980) and Mr. Thilo Mannhardt (German citizen, born in 1954) for election to the Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting. The nominees will replace the current Board members Mr. Khaled Homza A. Nahas (Saudi Arabian citizen, born in 1949) and Mr. Carlo G. Soave (British citizen, born in 1960). Nader Ibrahim Alwehibi, an insurance expert, is a member of SABIC's Board of Directors and serves on its Audit Committee and Risk and Sustainability Committee. Thilo Mannhardt, who has lived in Latin America since many years, holds several board memberships in Brazil and has many years of experience as a management consultant and CEO of a listed Brazilian chemical and pharmaceutical company.

Clariant's Annual General Meeting will take place on March 30, 2020 in Basel.

Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations



Jochen Dubiel



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

jochen.dubiel@clariant.com Maria Ivek



Phone +41 61 469 63 73

maria.ivek@clariant.com Claudia Kamensky



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

claudia.kamensky@clariant.com Alexander Kamb



Phone +41 61 469 63 73

alexander.kamb@clariant.com Thijs Bouwens



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

Thijs.bouwens@clariant.com



Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/clariant) , Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Clariant/146077545551792) , LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/clariant) , Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/clariant_international/).











www.clariant.com (http://www.clariant.com)











Clariant is a focused and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2019, the

company employed a total workforce of 17 223. In the financial year 2019, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 4.399 billion for its continuing

businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy

is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase

profitability.

Attachments