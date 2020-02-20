Sportech Showcases New Tech at Asian Racing Conference

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportech Racing and Digital, a division of Sportech PLC, unveiled new technologies for retail pari-mutuel betting at the 38th Asian Racing Conference taking place this week in Cape Town, South Africa.

Deemed Sportech's 'next generation' terminal betting software, the new platform is an agile, efficient, future proof solution that functions seamlessly on a range of third-party hardware products, allowing betting operators to declare independence from proprietary hardware.

Conference participants from around the world are viewing demonstrations of the new software platform, which can be used to offer the full range of on-track and retail betting services including teller electronic point of sale (ePOS), roaming teller ePOS, full self-service, and on-track mobile self-service.

The software platform delivers the teller-based and self-service functionally with real-time connectivity to Sportech's Quantum System Tote.

Despite its flexible nature, Sportech's new betting software sacrifices nothing in terms of usability or features. With an interface crafted by experts in gaming UI design, it presents an exciting departure from more typical betting interfaces, with a significantly enhanced user experience and intuitive workflow.

