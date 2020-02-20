Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
WKN: A0ETZ2 ISIN: BE0003823409 Ticker-Symbol: FTD 
Stuttgart
20.02.20
08:06 Uhr
72,50 Euro
+0,20
+0,28 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2020 | 08:05
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Financière de Tubize SA: Annual financial report 2019

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, directeur, aspijcke@icloud.com

Annual financial report 2019

Regulated information
20 February 2020

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2019 annual financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

  • Dividend received from UCB: € 82,4 million (against € 80,3 million in 2018)
  • Profit of € 77,0 million (against € 80,0 million in 2018)
  • Decrease of outstanding debt from € 142,5 million at 31 December 2018 to € 86,5 million at 31 December 2019.

If the general shareholders meeting of 22 April 2020 approves the 2019 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a dividend of € 0,62 will be payable as from 8th of May 2020 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 15.

Ex-dividend 6 May 2020
Record date 7 May 2020
Payment date 8 May 2020

The board has appointed Gaëtan Hannecart as Chairman of the board of directors, replacing François Tesch, whose term expires at the next general meeting. Not fulfilling the conditions to remain independent anymore, he does not apply for a new term. Mr. Gaëtan Hannecart will begin his functions as President after the meeting of April 22, 2020.

Dr. Bruno Holthof will be proposed as a new director at the same meeting.

