Financière de Tubize SA: Annual financial report 2019

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, directeur, aspijcke@icloud.com

Annual financial report 2019

Regulated information

20 February 2020

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2019 annual financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

Dividend received from UCB: € 82,4 million (against € 80,3 million in 2018)

Profit of € 77,0 million (against € 80,0 million in 2018)

Decrease of outstanding debt from € 142,5 million at 31 December 2018 to € 86,5 million at 31 December 2019.

If the general shareholders meeting of 22 April 2020 approves the 2019 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a dividend of € 0,62 will be payable as from 8th of May 2020 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 15.

Ex-dividend 6 May 2020

Record date 7 May 2020

Payment date 8 May 2020

The board has appointed Gaëtan Hannecart as Chairman of the board of directors, replacing François Tesch, whose term expires at the next general meeting. Not fulfilling the conditions to remain independent anymore, he does not apply for a new term. Mr. Gaëtan Hannecart will begin his functions as President after the meeting of April 22, 2020.

Dr. Bruno Holthof will be proposed as a new director at the same meeting.