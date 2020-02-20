Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.



The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.



ISIN Short Code Name

US14365C1036 POH3 CARNIVAL PLC ADR/1

US9047677045 UNVA UNILEVER ADR/1

UNILEVER PLC ADR-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de