Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854342 ISIN: US9047677045 Ticker-Symbol: UNVA 
Frankfurt
20.02.20
08:08 Uhr
55,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,89 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNILEVER PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNILEVER PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,50
56,50
09:27