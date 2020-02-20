MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Announces the Results of the BOD Meeting 20-Feb-2020 / 09:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Magnit Announces the Results of the BOD Meeting *********************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (20 February, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Board of Directors meeting held on February 19, 2020. Please be informed that on February 19, 2020 the BOD meeting was held (minutes of the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" are w/o No. of February 19, 2020). The meeting agenda: 1. Consideration of the shareholders' proposals for the nomination of candidates to the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit' to be elected at the annual General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "Magnit" and/or to include issues in the agenda of the annual General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "Magnit". 9 (nine) of the 9 (nine) BOD members participating in the BOD meeting were present. Quorum to hold the BOD meeting with this agenda is present. Voting Results: Item 1.1 - 1.5 ?lexander Semenovich Vinokurov - "for", Timothy Demchenko - "for", Jan Gezinus Dunning - "for", Hans Walter Koch - "for", Evgeniy Vladimirovich Kuznetsov - "for", Alexey Petrovich Makhnev - "for", Charles Emmitt Ryan - "for", James Pat Simmons - "for", Florian Jansen- "for". The decisions were made. Content of the decisions: The decision made on the Item 1.1 on the agenda: "To include into the list of candidates for election to the Board of directors of PJSC "Magnit" at the annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held following 2019 results the following candidates: 1.Vinokurov Alexander Semyonovich; 2.Zakharov Sergey Mikhailovich" The decision made on the Item 1.2 on the agenda: "To include into the list of candidates for election to the Board of directors of PJSC "Magnit" at the annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held following 2019 results the following candidates: 1. Ryan Charles Emmitt; 2. Mowat Gregor William; 3. Florian Jansen". The decision made on the Item 1.3 on the agenda: "To include into the list of candidates for election to the Board of directors of PJSC "Magnit" at the annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held following 2019 results the following candidates: 1. Demchenko Timothy; 2. Makhnev Alexey Petrovich; 3. Simmons James Pat". The decision made on the Item 1.4 on the agenda: "To include into the list of candidates for election to the Board of directors of PJSC "Magnit" at the annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held following 2019 results the following candidates: 1. Kuznetsov Evgeniy Vladimirovich; 2. Hans Walter Koch". The decision made on the Item 1.5 on the agenda: "To include in the agenda of the annual General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "Magnit" to be held following 2019 results the following issue (taking into account wording of decisions on such issues proposed by shareholders): 1. On supplementing the Articles of Association of PJSC "Magnit" with paragraph 8.9; 2. On amending subparagraph 32 of paragraph 14.2 of the Articles of Association of PJSC "Magnit"; 3. On amending paragraph 14.2 of the Articles of Association of PJSC "Magnit"; 4. On amending paragraph 14.2 of the Articles of Association of PJSC "Magnit"; 5. On amending article 30 of the Regulations on the Board of directors of PJSC "Magnit"; 6. .On supplementing the Regulations on the Board of directors of PJSC "Magnit" with paragraph 35.1; Items of the agenda of PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors are related to the exercise of rights on ordinary registered uncertified shares, state registration number 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Stock Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,725 stores (14,622 convenience, 473 supermarkets and 5,630 drogerie stores) in 3,742 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 83 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 47821 EQS News ID: 979619 End of Announcement EQS News Service

