WALLIX: WALLIX ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF BESTSAFE, ITS NEW ENDPOINT PRIVILEGE MANAGEMENT (EPM) SOLUTION

Paris, February 20th, 2020 - WALLIX (Euronext - ALLIX), European cybersecurity software editor and expert in privileged access management (PAM) announces the launch of WALLIX BestSafe, its new solution dedicated to Endpoint Management (EPM).

With its world-renowned expertise in managing privileged access, WALLIX is now expanding its offer to protect access to applications and employee workstations with the launch of WALLIX BestSafe. The BestSafe solution allows organizations of all sizes to protect user workstations and application servers against new cyber threats such as ransomware, malware and cryptoviruses, in a way that is seamless for business users and without negative impact on their productivity.

Didier Cohen, WALLIX's Chief Product Officer: "We see a lot of evidence in the market of the exponential increase in ransomware and indirect attacks, leading to IT blockages in a many enterprises and organizations. The WALLIX BestSafe solution enables companies to face these risks by preventing office workstations and application servers from running malware. It uses innovative technology to give CIOs the means to control the administrative rights of workstations and protect them without penalizing activity, productivity or user satisfaction. What's more, it does not require any specific infrastructure for its installation or operation, making it economically accessible.".

BestSafe secures workstations without impacting user productivity

The BestSafe solution leverages WALLIX's recognized expertise in the governance of privileged accounts alongside the cutting-edge technology developed by Simarks for Microsoft environments and, in particular, their expertise in securing office workstations and business application servers. The Simarks assets and team joined WALLIX Group when it was acquired in 2019.

The solution gives CIOs the ability to control privileges on workstations such that users are only given the rights they need to work efficiently on their machines. Without any impact on user activity, the system is able to block the execution of unknown applications with abnormal behavior or actions identified as potentially dangerous. IT can monitor and permanently block, completely transparently, the installation of unwanted applications by corporate users.



The Principle of Least Privilege applied

The WALLIX BestSafe solution implements the Principle of Least Privilege to strengthen the security of user workstations and effectively fight against malware attacks that spread and run using administrator accounts of these endpoints.

The Principle of Least Privilege is a pillar of Zero Trust enterprise architectures. It applies to server environments, user workstations, and control consoles for connected objects and machines in industry 4.0 factories to implement security by design.

With a combined offer of PAM PEDM (Privileged Access Management and Privilege Escalation and Delegation Management) which leverages both Bastion and BestSafe solutions, WALLIX offers its customers the ability apply this Principle of Least Privilege to the global governance of their IT access and privileged accounts, in compliance with regulations such as GDPR, NIS, etc., with an objective of centralizing management of their digital resources.

The solution is available across all WALLIX Sales channels

WALLIX BestSafe will be officially launched at the RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco, CA the 24th of February. WALLIX will be present in the North Expo Hall, booth #4314.

The solution is now in production with the first pilot customers. It is available in subscription mode and in managed services mode on all of the company's distribution channels worldwide.

WALLIX BestSafe thus completes the WALLIX product suite by adding Endpoint Privilege Management to the range of solutions offered by the company to help businesses protect access, identities and data in their digital transformation.

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX Group is a European specialist in privileged account governance. In response to recent regulatory change (NIS/GDPR in Europe and OVIs in France) and the cyber security threats affecting all companies today, Bastion helps users protect their critical IT assets: data, servers, terminals and connected objects. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance. WALLIX accompanies more than 770 companies and organizations on a day-to-day basis. Its solutions are marketed through a network of more than 160 resellers and trained and accredited integrators.

For more information, visit the WALLIX website at: www.wallix.com



