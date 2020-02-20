Revolutionary CGM system indicated for persons age 2 years and older, now also includes pregnant women, starting spring 2020

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), announced today the Dexcom G6 CGM System has received the CE Mark for use during pregnancy in the EU, and will be available soon, starting with the United Kingdom in Spring 2020.

Poorly controlled glucose levels in pregnant women with Type 1, Type 2 or gestational diabetes can lead to serious problems for the mother and child, and the solutions for managing diabetes during pregnancy are currently limited. The CE Mark of the Dexcom G6 for pregnant women provides more choice for both healthcare professionals and patients to manage their disease.

"We are excited that the Dexcom G6 has received the CE mark in the EU for use during pregnancy. It is a life-changing development for this group of patients and highlights our continued mission to innovate on behalf of everyone living with diabetes," said Erik Bjorkman, Dexcom general manager and vice president for EMEA.

Glucose levels are hard to manage in pregnancy due to the increasing need for and resistance to insulin. CGM is a means of measuring glucose levels continuously throughout the day and night and can provide short-term insight into the effectiveness of diabetes interventions. With the Dexcom G6 CGM now available for use during pregnancy, pregnant women living with Type 1, Type 2 or gestational diabetes can now have their CGM data readily available, which can help make their diabetes easier to manage.

Furthermore, with the Dexcom G6 app, patients can share their glucose information with up to five people who have the separate Dexcom Follow App and an internet connection. This additional feature enables family and loved ones to remotely monitor patients for extra peace of mind. It also provides ease of management when pregnant and sharing health data with your healthcare professional.

"Women with Type 1 or Type 2 in pregnancy or those with gestational diabetes usually require six or more fingersticks per day. These are required during the night, before meals, as well as after eating meals and snacks," said Helen Murphy, MD, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, U.K. "CGM eliminates the need for fingersticks and provides patients with regular updates and alerts throughout the day and night. This allows them to manage their glucose levels with confidence during pregnancy and helps them to deliver healthy babies."

For questions about using the Dexcom G6 during pregnancy, please consult your healthcare provider. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

