Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9T1 ISIN: US2521311074 Ticker-Symbol: DC4 
Tradegate
20.02.20
08:54 Uhr
268,70 Euro
-1,05
-0,39 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEXCOM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEXCOM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
268,90
271,30
09:22
269,10
271,15
09:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEXCOM
DEXCOM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEXCOM INC268,70-0,39 %