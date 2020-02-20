MAKING AN IMPACT, MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Three charities have been recognised for their outstanding work supporting young people affected by or at risk of violence in London. The Ben Kinsella Trust, StreetDoctors and XLP were all named category winners at the London Impact Awards on Wednesday 19 February, each winning a £30,000 grant to support their work in the capital.

The London Impact Awards, supported by the Citi Foundation and delivered by The London Community Foundation, took the theme 'Powering Youth' in 2020, celebrating charities and individuals leading the way in working to reduce violence in London and helping to build positive futures for children and young people at risk.

The Ben Kinsella Trust, winner of the Best Innovator category, campaigns against knife crime, facilitating everyone to recognise the role they can play in prevention, and educates young people about the dangers of knife crime, helping them to make positive choices to stay safe. Judges praised the unique, interactive way in which they engaged with children and young people and the consistently high standards of their work.

In the Best Collaborator category, StreetDoctors took the Award for their outstanding approach in connecting young professional healthcare volunteers to 11 25 year olds, teaching emergency first aid skills as well as encouraging conversations about attitudes towards violence and its medical consequences.

The Best Youth Voice Award went to XLP for their commitment to involving young people in the design and delivery of their work creating positive futures for disadvantaged and at-risk young people across a range of projects including sports, arts, education and employability.

The Awards also highlighted the work of two young people through the Young Leader with Impact category. Azi Mohammed and Ebinehita Iyere were both commended for their exceptional commitment and leadership in working to improve the life of their peers who may be affected by or at risk of violence.

Commenting on the awards James Bardrick, head of Citi in the UK, said:

"We congratulate all the winners of these awards and thank them for the work they are doing in London. The London Impact Awards demonstrate that powerful change occurs when it comes from the ground up. We're delighted to be working with The London Community Foundation to recognise the outstanding work being done to support young people affected by or at risk of violence in London by groups and individuals working at the heart of their communities. By awarding grants for capacity-building to successful organisations and professional development to young leaders we are not just celebrating the success they have achieved in the past, but enabling them to grow and thrive in the future."

Kate Markey, chief executive of The London Community Foundation, said:

"We see every day the impact that community groups and individuals have supporting young people affected by or at risk of youth violence. Thanks to the support of the Citi Foundation, the London Impact Awards have given us an opportunity to recognise the extraordinary work that is taking place across the Capital"

About The London Community Foundation

The London Community Foundation exists to help build strong and connected communities.

They do this by inspiring London's generosity to invest in small charities and community groups. To date they have raised over £100 million to support London's grassroots organisations.

https://londoncf.org.uk/apply/london-impact-awards

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com Twitter: @Citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

