Codebase Ventures Inc.: Code Finalizes Strategic Investment in Mobile Game App Trad3r

With 4.3 Million Total Active Users, the Trad3r App Gamifies Trading of Stocks, Sports, Celebrities and Friends for Millenials and Gen Z's

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF), an investment company, announces that it has finalized an arms-length equity investment in Trad3r, a UK-based virtual immersive social platform app that allows users to trade a wide range of options - from celebrities and sports teams to Instagram stories and stocks - with real money, in exchange for rewards at the world's best companies.

Codebase has invested CAD $105,000 in Trad3r parent company, Aerosax Research and Technology Ltd., of the UK. Codebase is excited to support the expansion plans for Trad3r, building upon its proven model, growing it's following, participation and reach into new markets internationally.

The app, first launched in 2017, has already reached 4.3 million users and has a target of 10 million by 2021. The company is readying for a UK tour in March, hitting cities including Edinburgh, Manchester, Leicester and Bristol prior to launching its international expansion strategy into over 30 countries.

Trad3r Highlights - Celebrities, Sports, Stocks, Friends

4.3 M total active users

440,000 highest daily active users

103,000 daily purchases

1 billion monthly interactions

"The Trad3r app has a proven track record, attracting users and investment in the UK," said Codebase President and CEO, Mr. George Tsafalas. "This is a rapid growth sector and the unique proposition, combining stocks with celebrities, fantasy sports and one's own social network is working to show that Millennials and Gen Z's are seeking new methods of engagement, and we believe our shareholders will benefit greatly through this early stage investment in an innovator like Trad3r."

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is an investment company, led by technology and business experts who invest early in great ideas in sectors that have significant upside, including the cannabis sector. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow's standards with platforms, protocols and innovations - not just products. We invest early, support those founders, take their ideas to market and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas or Ivy Lu

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (778) 806-5150

E-mail: IR@codebase.ventures

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Codebase Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577078/Code-Finalizes-Strategic-Investment-in-Mobile-Game-App-Trad3r