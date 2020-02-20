Anzeige
WKN: 927200 ISIN: GB0059822006 Ticker-Symbol: DLG 
Xetra
20.02.20
09:41 Uhr
39,340 Euro
+0,830
+2,16 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,950
39,000
09:57
38,960
38,990
09:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11,400+60,56 %
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC39,340+2,16 %