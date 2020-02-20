InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced that the first human clinical trial (755-101-HV) of its lead program, INM-755 for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (EB), is currently around 50% enrolled with full enrollment expected this quarter and data in H220. This trial is testing two strengths of INM-755 cream on the intact skin of 22 healthy volunteers. The company expects to file a clinical trial application (CTA) for a second trial (755-102-HV) this quarter with initiation in Q220. This upcoming trial would test INM-755 on eight healthy volunteers with small wounds.

