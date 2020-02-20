DevAlert enables continuous improvement for higher customer satisfaction, minimizes time-to-repair, downtime, and maintenance costs for device software

Delivers automatic error alerts for deployed IoT devices due to bugs, usability, or hardware issues

Includes visual trace diagnostics for immediate analysis

Enables quick OTA updates and continuous improvement

Percepio, the leader in visual trace diagnostics for embedded systems and IoT, announces DevAlert, a groundbreaking cloud service for IoT product organizations that provides immediate awareness of firmware problems in deployed devices and visual diagnostic information to speed resolution.

"According to research, embedded software applications typically contain three to five missed bugs per 1,000 lines of code at the initial release," said Johan Kraft, CEO and founder of Percepio. "Percepio DevAlert makes developers aware of these bugs as soon as they occur. The sooner an update can be provided, the fewer end-users will be affected. Reducing the time-to-repair for device software bugs, from the first symptoms until a correction is deployed, results in higher product quality and more satisfied customers over the lifetime of the product."

Percepio DevAlert, which during its beta-testing period was known as Device Firmware Monitor, is a secure and scalable cloud service that works with AWS IoT Core and supports FreeRTOS- and ThreadX-based firmware. Support for other RTOSes available on demand. DevAlert comprises three Percepio components:

Classification Engine a fully managed cloud service that categorizes alerts into unique issues and notifies the developers whenever new issues are found. This reduces the amount of analysis needed by the developers and shields them from being flooded with notifications, in case the same issue is detected in many devices. All alerts are stored in the database and can be retrieved for inspection, as well as for statistics reports that help developers assess the health of their fleet of deployed devices.

"Trace visualization has long been an overlooked tool for fast, efficient debugging and Percepio has been the leader in that space for at least five years," said Jacob Beningo, president and principal consultant at Beningo Embedded GroupNow with DevAlert, Percepio is expanding the capabilities of this powerful tool into an expansive IoT space where the risk for deployed bugs is especially high.Developers can ensure the quality of their products from the field-often before customers become aware of any issues. This makes DevAlert a must-have for any embedded or IoT project."

Semiconductor Partner Support for DevAlert

Percepio works closely with leading semiconductor vendors who have strong positions in the IoT development space to help their customers succeed. A number of partners have worked with Percepio to bring beta versions of DevAlert to their customers for testing.

"Utilizing DevAlert, Percepio's remote debugging tool, device manufacturers can now quickly identify and fix software in field-deployed IoT products," said Gary Sugita, director of marketing, IoT Compute and Wireless Business at Cypress. "Cypress' IoT platforms, including ultra-low power PSoC 6 microcontrollers and industry-leading Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, work seamlessly with Percepio's powerful DevAlert and Tracealyzer tools."

"As good as the STM32 family of 32-bit Arm Cortex-M MCUs is, and as powerful as the STM32 development ecosystem is, the underlying application code invariably contains bugs that can be difficult to find and fix," said Laurent Hanus, Ecosystem Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics. "Unobtrusively running a powerful trace diagnostic program such as Percepio DevAlert can help developers catch and squash bugs to minimize customer disruption."

Photo available: https://percepio.com/press/photos/DevAlert-flowchart.jpg

Available in March

DevAlert will be available to customers on 16 March 2020 through Percepio's worldwide distributor network. Customers can select from three licensing tiers, depending on the volume of alerts and the number of Tracealyzer licenses they need. Evaluation licenses are available on request. Contact sales@percepio.com or visit the Percepio Partner listing to find a local distributor.

About Percepio

Percepio is the leading provider of visual trace diagnostics for embedded and IoT software systems, during development and in the field. Percepio collaborates with several leading vendors of operating systems for embedded software and is partnering with NXP, STMicroelectronics, Renesas, and Wind River. The company is also a member of the Amazon Web Services Partner Network. Percepio was founded in 2009 and is based in Västerås, Sweden. For more information, visit percepio.com.

