8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced its partnership with Dermalogica, a leading skincare provider across England and Ireland, with 6,000 skin therapists.

Dermalogica selected 8x8 to replace their aging telephony to keep up with the cloud enabled world we live in today. Dermalogica wanted to be able to measure, analyse and make improvements to customer service levels and needed a new system that could support this.

Samuel Wilson, Chief Customer Officer and Managing Director of EMEA, 8x8, commented: "We are delighted to be working with a household name like Dermalogica. We know that delivering exceptional customer experience is vital for brands in 2020; with 8x8's powerful technology behind them, we're looking forward to helping Dermalogica achieve this."

With the 8x8 X Series, Dermalogica will have an entirely new cloud communications and contact centre platform, helping it enhance customer service and transform the way employees communicate and also how, and where, they work. With powerful office collaboration tools and a new customer service function, the brand will be able to help employees communicate more effectively, both within the contact centre and into the broader organisation, including its skin therapists. The 8x8 cloud-based platform will also provide opportunities for remote and flexible working, something Dermalogica is experiencing growing demand for within the business.

After demonstrating 8x8 X Series' single platform of engagement for both communication, contact centre and analytics, Dermalogica were confident it would help empower them to communicate more effectively internally as well as with therapists and customers. The contact centre software will enable Dermalogica to measure the quality of the service provided while using 8x8's speech analytics capability to find ways to make improvements to the way customers are served. This will give customer service managers the insight they need to manage their staff resourcing across busy periods and also offer training and support where needed.

Education is one of the core pillars of the Dermalogica brand and the new collaboration technology means that customers can contact the education department and get real-time help through the likes of chat on the website. With this contact centre feature integrated with internal communication and collaboration tools, Dermalogica is also able to share information across the organisation, ensuring high levels of customer service.

Jonathan Gottler, IT service manager, UK EU at Dermalogica, said: "We started looking for a new communications partner, as we wanted to have the right tools to improve the customer experience. 8x8's rich features, in particular the speech analytics function, was the 'wow factor' that made them an obvious choice. With analytics and reporting tools, we'll now be able to turn anecdotal data into evidence and use this to make real improvements to customer service. At the same time, being based in the cloud means we can offer remote and flexible working in a way we could never have done without 8x8."

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

About Dermalogica

Dermalogica revolutionised the skin care industry when it emerged into the marketplace in 1986 with innovative formulations, which excluded common irritants, including SD alcohol, lanolin, mineral oil and artificial colours and fragrances. Jane Wurwand developed the products to better support the advanced curriculum she had developed a few years earlier for The International Dermal Institute, which she also founded. Wurwand led the company's growth from an idea to the world's mostrequested professional skin care brand.

Dermalogica today is sold in more than 80 countries worldwide. Dermalogica products are available in select skin treatment centres on the recommendation of a qualified professional skin therapist in addition to the brand's concept spaces located around the world and online at Dermalogica.com. Dermalogica is made in the USA, with its global operations based in Carson, just south of Los Angeles. To learn more about Dermalogica, please visit dermalogica.com.

