DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft /
Release of Financial Reports
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report
2020-02-20 / 09:34
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Interim report Q3*
Language: German
Address:
http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q3_201
9.pdf
Language: English
Address:
http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q3_201
9.pdf
2020-02-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.doco.com
End of News DGAP News Service
979743 2020-02-20
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresFebruary 20, 2020 03:34 ET (08:34 GMT)
