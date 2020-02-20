Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLYP ISIN: KYG211081248 Ticker-Symbol: 2M7C 
Tradegate
18.02.20
08:09 Uhr
1,310 Euro
+0,020
+1,55 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,240
1,290
10:41
1,230
1,300
09:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LTD1,310+1,55 %