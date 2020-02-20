GSK to obtain access to two Immatics TCR-T programs, further advancing their commitment to the field of cell therapies

Immatics to receive €45 Million (~$50 Million) upfront payment with potential for additional milestone and royalty payments

Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T-cell redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with GSK to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications.

The companies will collaborate on the identification, research and development of next-generation T-Cell Receptor (TCR) Therapeutics with a focus on solid tumors. The parties will initially develop autologous T-cell therapies with the option to add allogeneic cell therapies using Immatics' ACTallo approach. The companies intend to utilize proprietary TCRs identified by Immatics' XCEPTOR TCR discovery platform and directed against two proprietary targets, which were discovered and validated by Immatics' XPRESIDENT technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Immatics will receive an upfront payment of €45 Million (~$50 million) for two initial programs and is eligible to receive over $550M in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments for each product as well as additional royalty payments. GSK obtains an option to select additional target programs to include in the collaboration. For each additional program, Immatics is entitled to option, milestone and royalty payments.

Immatics will have primary responsibility for the development and validation of the TCR Therapeutics up to designation of a clinical candidate. GSK will assume sole responsibility for further worldwide development, manufacturing and commercialization of the TCR Therapeutics with the possibility for Immatics to co-develop one or more TCR Therapeutics including the conduct of the first-in-human clinical trial upon GSK's request.

"We are delighted to enter into this strategic collaboration with GSK a partner who is already committed to adoptive cell therapies and TCR-T approaches," said Harpreet Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Immatics. "By combining Immatics' world-leading target and TCR discovery platforms with GSK's advanced manufacturing, development capabilities and a commitment to next-generation TCR-T technologies, both companies are joining forces to enable the development of effective novel therapies for cancer patients with high unmet medical need."

About Immatics' Adoptive Cell Therapies

Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) has the potential to cure cancer. ACT is a treatment that uses natural or engineered T cells to fight tumors. Immatics has developed three innovative, proprietary approaches to produce Adoptive Cell Therapies: ACTolog, ACTengine and ACTallo.

About ACTallo

The ACTallo approach is based on genetically engineering allogenic ?d donor T cells to recognize cancer cell targets as identified by Immatics' XPRESIDENT platform. This allogeneic approach enables the development of immunotherapies that can be used 'off-the-shelf', for immediate treatment of the cancer patient.

About Immatics' Technology Platforms

Immatics has developed an extensive and diverse cancer immunotherapy portfolio based on its unique target (XPRESIDENT) and T-cell receptor (XCEPTOR) discovery capabilities. XPRESIDENT is the most sensitive, accurate and highest-throughput technology capable of identifying targets in virtually any type of cancer. Immatics' innovative TCR platform XCEPTOR is enabling the fast and efficient discovery and qualification of a large number of high-affinity and high-specificity T-cell receptors that can be used in T-cell engineering for Adoptive Cell Therapies.

About Immatics

Immatics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T-cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's transformative product candidates are best in class Adoptive Cell Therapies and Bispecific TCR molecules. These products are directed against tumor targets that have been identified and validated by Immatics' proprietary and world-leading XPRESIDENT technology. Together with Immatics' powerful TCR discovery technology XCEPTOR, these two platforms allow a full range of cancer therapies to be developed.

Immatics' pipeline includes T-cell therapy programs based on the proprietary ACTolog, ACTengine and ACTallo approaches, which are developed in collaboration through Immatics US with University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and co-funded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), and several bispecific TCR and antibody molecules.

Operating from Tuebingen, Munich and Houston, the Company has recognized that novel, better and safer targets are the key to developing future cancer immunotherapies and it is Immatics' mission to deliver the power of T cells to cancer patients.

