Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna Issues 2020 Production and Cost Guidance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide 2020 production, cost, and capital expenditures guidance for its mining operations in Latin America.



2020 Consolidated Production and Cash Cost Guidance

Mine Silver Gold Lead Zinc Cash Cost (US$/t) AISC1 (Moz) (koz) (Mlbs) (Mlbs) Silver (US$/oz Ag Eq) San Jose, Mexico 6.6 - 7.3 41 - 45 -- -- 65.6 - 72.5 9.6 - 11.7 Caylloma, Peru 0.9 - 1.0 -- 27.2 - 30.1 44.0 - 48.6 81.4 - 89.9 14.8 - 18.1 Gold (US$/oz Au) Lindero2,3, Argentina -- 60 - 80 -- -- 10.2 - 11.4 520 - 620 Consolidated Total 7.5 - 8.3 101 - 125 27.2 - 30.1 44.0 - 48.6

Notes:

All-in sustaining cost (AISC) is a non-GAAP financial measure, refer to Forward-looking Statements regarding non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release; AISC includes production cash cost, commercial and government royalties, mining tax, export duties (as applicable), worker's participation (as applicable), subsidiary G&A, sustaining capital expenditures, and Brownfields exploration and is estimated at metal prices of US$1,450/oz Au, US$17/oz Ag, US$2,100/t Pb, and US$2,500/t Zn Lindero's production and cost guidance is based on the updated construction and commissioning schedule, as detailed in Fortuna's news release dated February 13, 2020 (https://www.fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/5139/2020-02-13_nr_fvi_4fnv9ahhi.pdf), with ore to be placed on the leach pad and first doré pour scheduled in the second quarter of 2020. Any material changes to the construction or commissioning schedule may have a material impact on Lindero's production and cost guidance Lindero's all-in sustaining cost is based on commercial production and includes an export duty of 5% of revenue Totals may not add due to rounding

2020 Guidance Highlights

San Jose Mine, Mexico

At the San Jose Mine, the operation plans to process 1,062,000 tonnes averaging 223 g/t Ag and 1.39 g/t Au. Capital investment is estimated at US$17.1 million; including US$12.2 million for sustaining capital expenditures and US$4.9 million for Brownfields exploration programs.

Major sustaining capital investment projects include:

Dry stack expansion: US$2.4 million Mine development: US$4.8 million Equipment and infrastructure: US$2.0 million

Caylloma Mine, Peru

At the Caylloma Mine, the operation plans to process 534,000 tonnes averaging 67 g/t Ag, 2.81% Pb and 4.46% Zn. Capital investments are estimated at US$12.9 million; including US$10.8 million for sustaining capital expenditures and US$2.1 million for Brownfields exploration programs.

Major sustaining capital investment projects include:

Mine development: US$5.0 million Equipment and Infrastructure: US$5.7 million

Lindero Mine, Argentina

At the Lindero Mine, the operation plans to place on the leach pad between 3.1 and 3.7 million tonnes averaging 1.02 g/t Au, containing between 100,000 to 125,000 ounces of gold, of which 60,000 to 80,000 ounces of gold are expected to be produced as gold doré in the year. Estimated gold doré production for 2020 is consistent with the first twelve month commercial production plan of 145,000 to 160,000 ounces as previously projected for Lindero (refer to Fortuna news release dated April 4, 2019 (https://www.fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4690/2019-04-04_nr.pdf)).

Sustaining capital investments are estimated at US$3.3 million related to equipment and infrastructure.

Brownfields Exploration Outlook

San Jose Mine, Mexico

The Brownfields exploration program budget for 2020 at the San Jose Mine is US$4.9 million, which includes 17,600 meters of diamond drilling and 500 meters of underground development for drilling access, platforms and services. Underground exploration drilling will focus on the shallow, north extension of the Trinidad vein and the sub-parallel Victoria mineralized zone, while surface drilling will test two new targets to the south of the mine.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

The Brownfields exploration program budget for 2020 at the Caylloma Mine is US$2.1 million, which includes 9,500 meters of diamond drilling. Surface drilling will focus on the extensions of three ore shoots along the Animas vein and the possible extension of mineral resources along the San Cristobal silver vein located to the north of the mine.

Lindero Mine, Argentina

The Brownfields exploration program budget for 2020 at the Lindero Mine is US$320,000, which includes 1,000 meters of drilling on the Arizaro target located 3.5 kilometers to the southeast of the mine. The drilling will test for additional mineralization that could potentially contribute to Lindero's future production.

Greenfields Exploration Outlook

Active reconnaissance exploration programs and evaluations of possible acquisitions in Mexico, Argentina and select other jurisdictions will continue throughout 2020.

Qualified Person

Amri Sinuhaji is the Technical Services Director - Mine Planning for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Sinuhaji is a Professional Engineer registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (#48305) and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

