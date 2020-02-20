Lost Boy Entertainment: 20 Entrepreneurs and Influencers To Look Out For In 2020

MADISON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / FEBRUARY 20, 2020 / With April approaching quickly, many entrepreneurs and businesses are crunching the numbers getting ready to file this past year's taxes. Some individuals will look back at the past year as a success, while others will be thankful the year is over. As a new decade begins in 2020, it will be interesting to see who will take advantage of the fresh opportunity. The past decade has seen the rise of many new and exciting influencers on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok. To stay up to speed on some of these amazing individuals, we asked one of the fastest-growing marketing and public relations firms: Lost Boy Entertainment Company to provide us a list of entrepreneurs and social media influencers to pay attention to during the new decade.

Here is the list of 20 successful entrepreneurs and influencers you'll want to keep an eye on in 2020:

-Robby Hayes

Occupation: Social Media Influencer & Digital Marketing

Instagram: @roberthunter89



Growing up, Robby always found himself close to the water. Raised in Florida and an alumni of Florida State, the All-American swimmer competed in the 2012 Olympic Trials. Shortly after he accepted a sports sales job based out of Italy, beginning a life of traveling. In the summer of 2016, Robby was introduced to the influential media world after his participation on ABC's "The Bachelorette'. Getting more immersed in his new world through follow up television work, he founded Rebella as a way to continue traveling the world. His focus is to revolutionize creative marketing through social media and share the knowledge he's obtained through his life-changing experiences.

-Shane Mitchell

Occupation: Social Media & Digital Marketing- Travel

Instagram: @shane.mitch



Shane Mitchell is a travel influencer on Instagram, one who taught himself photography and travel skills. Born and raised in Southern California, he's founded several businesses around the travel niche such as Desîre and Travl. Since the start of his venture into the industry, Shane has worked for a handful internationally recognized brands including Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and Four Seasons. He has continued to thrive in his career, creating Atlantis Resort's 2018 television ad, publishing three books, promoting over 100 resorts worldwide, and stepping foot on 6 of the 7 continents. He is currently pursuing a double major in Business and Political Science at the University of Southern California while simultaneously traveling the world for Travl. His content can be seen through the link above!

-Matt Pinner

Occupation: Photographer, Author

Instagram: @matt_pinner



Matthew Pinner is one of Dorset's leading landscape photographers. His work is varied and eclectic, preferring to capture nature in the early hours or morning when the weather is beautiful. His best work is modeled on his website and includes but not limited to interiors, landscapes, milky way photography, and portraiture. His work has been published in national newspapers, magazines, and all across the internet. In the last 12 months alone, he has been published 54 times and has built a solid base of over 500 thousand followers across all social media platforms. He also has published two books that are available on Amazon titled Dorset In Photographers and Hampshire in Photographers.

-C.J. Green

Occupation: Hip Hop Artist & Entrepreneur

Instagram: @cjgreentho_



C.J. Green is a hip hop artist and entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia. His unique flow and melodic vocals have allowed him to gain traction as an artist quickly. While amassing millions of streams across streaming platforms with hit songs like "Talk About Now" and "What's Up" (featuring Derez De'Shon), C.J. Green releases music to make a positive impact on his listeners. After getting verified on Instagram just months ago, and with impressive collaborations on the way, we are positive C.J. Green will have a huge year in 2020.



Check out his music here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2rmuDrO26hsPiQl9Q4Ibkh

-Luca Dayz





Occupation: Recording Artist, Producer, Entrepreneur, CEO Bentley Records

Instagram: @lucadayz



LUCA DAYZ is an award-winning R&B recording artist & songwriter who has established himself as both an artist and businessman. He has played hundreds of shows across the globe and been part of many successful releases. He is currently working with Warner Music Group and is also the founder and CEO of an international record label, Bentley Records. Aside from music, he has started many successful business ventures including MIXZtv, LuxoAir, LuxoTravels, XKON Fashions, and the Luxo HOPE Foundation.

-Riza Raquel Santos

Occupation: Vice President Argyle Fox Inc., Model, Actress, Singer-Songwriter

Instagram: @riza.official



Originally from Alberta, Canada, Riza Raquel Santos has worked overseas as a television personality, host, actress, singer, and also served in the Canadian Forces Army Reserve. She is also a technology executive, working as the Vice President of Argyle Fox Inc. During the worst Albertan economic recession in a generation, through her leadership and ability to form real connections with people and firms, her firm was able to expand internationally. She is key in both software project and sales cycles, and is a corporate and market strategist, helping companies achieve their corporate mandates to streamline operations and grow market share. As a leader in both business and technology, she has garnered influence through a brand of authenticity and transparency both with clients and colleagues. As a visionary, she believes strongly in relationship capital: financial success follows character development and personal integrity. For her, female empowerment is synonymous with leadership, and leadership synonymous with personal integrity. She aims to be an example of female leadership for her niece. In addition to being a Miss Universe Canada titleholder, she maintains her passion as a singer-songwriter and will be releasing an EP in the coming months.

-Herchell Carrasco (RockRollG)

Occupation: Tattoo Artist

Instagram: @rockrollg



From humble beginnings, Orange County native Herchell Carrasco, aka RockRollG, has worked his way from tattooing out of a kitchen apartment, to becoming the youngest tattoo shop owner in California. Opened in 2011, his shop "Pachuco Tattoo" is an award-winning tattoo business in Southern California. Catering to celebrities, RockRollG has gained clientele such as Tekashi 6ix9ine, Blueface, Lil Skies, 6lack, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo, Lonzo Ball, and Kyle Kuzma. In 2017, Herchell became the first person to tattoo at Disneyland and has gained a reputation of doing his work in abnormal locations such as the Staples Center, a Gucci store and even at a 7-Eleven. Driven by his artistry, disciplined work ethic and pure ambition, RockRollG has big plans for 2020 including a possible Netflix show.

-Jay Gauthier Jr.

Occupation: Financial Advisor, Podcast Host, CEO of Tenacity Squad

Instagram: @jaygauthierjr



Jay Gauthier Jr. is most known for being a financial advisor and co-host of the podcast "Winanyway". Based out of Los Angeles, California, Jay is currently the CEO of Team Tenacity, a top ranked financial team in both Canada and the United States. Jay spent the early part of his working career as a firefighter and EMT. However, after attending a financial advising conference with his dad, he quickly found his passion. After learning the game, Jay became successful quickly. With the motivation to help and inspire young entrepreneurs, he started his very own podcast "Winanyway" alongside his wife Ronnie Gauthier. The two make up a power couple, winning the "500k Earner Ring' just months ago. With the early success of his podcast and constant clientele growth, Jay is set for a big year in 2020.

-Megan Kashat

Occupation: Recording Artist & Songwriter

Instagram: @megankashat



Iraqi-American recording artist Megan Kashat is a vocalist, songwriter, and abstract painter, who is making her own imprint in the music industry. The Detroit born talent began her training and education in theatre, choir, and dance which led her to share the stage with big names like Mariah Carey, The Goo Goo Dolls, Big Sean, and T.I. She's also appeared on stages such as The 2010 Grammy Awards Pre Telecast, The Lopez Tonight Show, and The Steve Harvey Hoodie Awards. Although dance played a predominant role early in Megan's career, she found her passion for music after spending 5 months in Ibiza, working on a project for Steve Aoki. She has since toured with Soul legend, Charlie Wilson of the Gap Band, later landing her first major record deal and publishing contract. Recently, she's decided to focus on her Middle Eastern roots rather than mainstream American pop music. Megan's song style is described as dance music with an Arabian tone, adding Arab scales and instruments to modern-day EDM. Follow Megan for the latest updates on her upcoming releases.

-Steve P. Hoshell

Occupation: Lifestyle Blogger/Influencer

Instagram: @stevephoshell



Steve Hoshell is a 27-year-old lifestyle blogger originally from Chicago IL. Currently based in Siesta Key Florida, he's focused on blogging the "beach lifestyle". Steve originally grew his page as a fitness influencer but decided to pursue a career as a lifestyle figure. Relating to his audience through inspirational content and pictures with beautiful scenery, Steve has amassed a following of over 50K on Instagram alone. Expect that number to skyrocket in 2020.

-Tyler Valenzia

Occupation: Fitness Influencer, Marine

Instagram: @tylervalenziaofficial



Tyler Valenzia is a marine and Instagram fitness influencer from Maryland. Amassing over 200 thousand followers on Instagram alone, he has taken advantage of his platform by inspiring anyone who comes across his account. His passion for weightlifting started at the age of 14 while watching lifting videos by one of Hollywood's biggest stars Arnold Schwarzenegger. His discipline as a marine and gym rat has allowed him to close a few endorsements deals with brands like Dragon Pharma and Gym King. With continued growth on his account, we expect Tyler Valenzia to have a big 2020.

-Emil Osmanovic

Occupation: International fashion model, public person, instagram influencer and songwriter

Instagram: @emilmontenegro



Emil Osmanovic, more commonly known as Emil Montenegro, is what you'd call a "do it all" international star. Born in the southeastern European country of Montenegro and a graduate of Mediterranean University, Emil has an arsenal of skills unlike many others. His talents have granted him multiple opportunities across multiple industries, including fashion, modeling, acting, and social media influencing to name a few. He is most commonly known for his fashion and modeling career. Winning the modeling contest "The Face of Montenegro" was the kickstart to Emil's Modeling/Fashion career. From there he has gone on to be featured on the cover of multiple different international fashion magazines, including, Emage International (USA), Faddy Magazine (Italy), and Cool Magazine (Korea). Emil was also an inspiration for the book "Emil Intenso e Misterioso', and has acted in many commercials and music videos for many companies and European artists like Nikolina Kovac. With his unique skill set and prior experience it wouldn't be a surprise if Emil Osmanovic has even bigger opportunities upcoming in 2020.

-Tess Posner

Occupation: Musician, CEO of AI4All

Instagram: @tessposnermusic



Tess Posner is an emerging pop artist from the Bay Area, CA and her music has been called "addictive, haunting, sophisticated pop with a bite." Tess started singing in coffee shops as a teenager and released her first EP in 2018. She released 5 singles in 2019 collaborating with producers including Trey Vittetoe (credits with Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry) and Sal Oliveri (credits with P!nk, Carrie Underwood, Ryan Tedder). In 2020, she has upcoming projects planned in collaboration with producer and songwriter Arthur Pingrey (credits with Sia, Norah Jones) and is planning a series of shows in Summer/Fall 2020. When she isn't writing music, Tess is running her award winning, non-profit organization called AI4All.

-Insyde

Occupation: Musician, Entrepreneur

Instagram: @insyde



One of the youngest on the list at just 18 years old, Insyde is known for his viral songs "Sometimes" and "Party all day, Party all night". His deep, relatable lyrics, catchy hooks, and friendly personality make him a magnet for young teens. Insyde was born, adopted, and raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. At 10 years old, he started reading every book he could get his hands on about web programming and audio production, he created and hosted a podcast for several months before discontinuing it. He instantly fell in love when he discovered the world of music production, and created many beats for SoundCloud. In 2018, after about a year of mixing making beats, he decided to try his hand (or his voice) at making his own music, one of the best choices of his life. In February 2019 he released his debut single "Sometimes" which went viral, passing 1 million streams in less than a month. He was signed to Kobalt's AWAL (Lauv, Roddy Ricch, FINNEAS) after the success of the song. In August 2019, he released his second single "Something Real" featuring fellow artists Tot and Hennest and that acted as a fuse for his latest single "party all day, party all night" which topped half a million streams in its first week, charting in the top 10 on the Genius charts. Insyde's life and career are an inspiration to many, seeing what can be done through hard work and perseverance, and he is only just getting started.

-Jack Zuckowsky

Occupation: CEO Social Summit, Digital Advertising

Instagram: @jzuckowsky



Creator and CEO, Jack Zuckowsky is the mastermind behind all of Social Summit's success. Jack grew his following organically when Instagram was just getting started, he realized early on that there was going to be much more to Instagram than selfies and foodies. Jack took a completely different approach to social media, as he does with everything in life, he looked at it from a business standpoint. He has grown over 13 million followers which are dispersed among 700+ happy clients. He has helped actors land jobs on Netflix, artists get recognized by big producers, and has even helped models land runway gigs. Jack uses shout out rounds and unique giveaways to grow his clients and target specific followers within their special niche.

-Instinct Photography

Occupation: Freelance Photographer

Instagram: @instinctphotography_



Alex Thompson is a double threat within the photography industry, mastering both natural light and off camera flash. His passion for photography started at a young age, and has taken him on a lifetime journey. Currently based out of La Crosse Wisconsin, he has connections ranging across the United States. From Los Angeles all the way to Dallas, his wide range of clientele spans across industries such as modeling, entertainment, and boudoir. Fueled by his passion to create and desire to go grow, Alex will be an entrepreneur you'll want to pay attention to in 2020.

-Ben Borgerding

Occupation: Professional Photographer & Videographer

Instagram: @ben.borgerding



Ben Borgerding is a professional photographer and videographer based out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At just 20 years old, his wide versatility has allowed him to work closely with large corporations, division one athletic teams, and musical artists across the country. Ben has already proven himself, consistently producing top-quality deliverables that stand out in their respective industries. Ben's love for digital media production began at 15 when he bought a camera to capture moments spent with friends, and what originally began as a hobby quickly grew to much more. At 16, Ben landed his first paid job with the Chamber of Commerce in his hometown and has since grown a pastime into a business. Today, Ben continues to create unique, influential content alongside notable brands, artists, and organizations that resonates with audiences globally.

-Shane Skaar

Occupation: Founder of Streignth

Instagram: @shane_skaar



Shane Skaar was born with a rare chest condition that affected him both physically and mentally from an early age. Often times being made fun of at school, Shane's confidence hung by a thread as just a teenager. At the age of 15, an opportunity for a life threatening surgery presented itself and Shane was told the outcome was not guaranteed. In 2015, he took a leap of faith and decided to go through with it. Shane awoke from the surgery with a "normal" looking chest and his life was changed forever. Just a year after his surgery, Shane began working out again, and over the next few months he developed a disciplined work ethic. His drive and inspiration from fitness brands like Gymshark and Alphalete inspired him to start his own fitness clothing brand called "Streignth" alongside his cousin Talston Stangler (@talston_stangler). With a mission statement to "reign over your competition and self', the company has seen early success and will continue to grow quickly in 2020.

-Hank Boone

Occupation: Actor, Film Producer

Instagram: @hank.boone



Hank Boone was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and spent most of his early life on the road because of his father's job in the Army. His love for acting began at a young age, being involved in school and community plays. Hank studied acting and theatre at the College of the Sequoias and is currently studying both film and theater at Riverside City College in California. Despite being knees deep the cut throat film industry, Hank Boone has been able to establish himself as a professional actor and film producer. With two films currently in production, Hank will be an influencer to keep an eye out for in 2020.

-Hunter Ward

Occupation: Entrepreneur, Founder of Slimed Soles

Instagram: @wardhun_10



Hunter Ward is a 20-year-old entrepreneur from Beloit, Wisconsin. Currently based out of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Hunter has been making a killing as a Sneakerhead by plugging his local clientele with some of the industry's most sought after shoes. His passion for collecting and selling shoes began when he sold his old basketball shoes and supreme collections. His goal is to be able to start a shoe store and make a living off of his side hustle by plugging celebrity artists, athletes, and public figures with whatever they want to wear on their feet. He currently runs his clothing and shoe business called Slimed Soles right of his room. With his ever-growing connection and hustle mentality, we expect Hunter to have a big year in 2020.



Make sure to follow each of these amazing individuals as they continue to inspire and change people's lives. Each of their Instagram's have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Trust'N and Lost Boy Entertainment Company for taking the time to put this article together.

