Lack of flannel in the latest quarterly and full-year filing indicates the Israeli inverter maker is happy the figures speak for themselves. The company is in an expansionary mode as it enters the energy storage and electrical vehicle markets with cash from its financial warchest.The numbers all appear to be going in the right direction for Israeli inverter and energy storage company SolarEdge, with an anticipated flattening of gross margin the only slight wrinkle in the latest financials posted by the Nasdaq-listed manufacturer. In stark contrast with many of its rivals, the update published ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...