Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QVM ISIN: US83417M1045 Ticker-Symbol: 2ED 
Tradegate
20.02.20
11:40 Uhr
124,40 Euro
+6,40
+5,42 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,75
124,50
11:41
123,60
124,40
11:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOLAREDGE
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC124,40+5,42 %