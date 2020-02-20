BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The Company's NAV decreased by 7.1% during the month of January (in Sterling terms).



Global equity markets came under pressure in January, with the MSCI World Index returning -0.9%. At the beginning of the year, markets were impacted by increased tensions in the Middle East after a US-led drone strike killed the Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani. As we progressed through the month, stock markets were also negatively impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus, due to fears around the effect that the epidemic could have on the global economy.



Against this macroeconomic backdrop, oil prices decreased, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) indices returning -14.6% and -15.6%, to end the period at prices of $58/bbl and $52/bbl respectively. Despite the oil price performing well at the beginning of the month on the back of increased tensions in the Middle East, it gave back this performance as fears surrounding the coronavirus mounted and subsequently impacted air travel. For reference, British Petroleum announced that they expect 400,000-500,000 barrels per day of demand destruction from the virus. In order to offset the effect of the virus on oil demand, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have indicated that they are considering additional temporary cuts. There has also been a meaningful outage in Libya which has lasted longer than expected and has offset some of the fall in demand. In terms of the energy equities, a number of the oil majors released their Q4 results during the month. Generally, results for the integrated oil and gas companies have been relatively weak, with solid upstream performance being offset by weaknesses in chemical and refining margins.



Mined commodity prices came under pressure with copper, aluminium and nickel prices returning -9.7%, -4.3%, and -8.5% respectively. For precious metals, the gold price rose by 4.4% in January, finishing the month at a price of $1,589/oz, as the yellow metal performed well on the back of safe-haven buying. However, gold equities lagged the move up in the gold price, partly reflecting the strong performance of the mid-cap gold companies in Q4 of 2019, as well as some of the higher beta names announcing poorer results than the market expected.



In other news, BlackRock's CEO, Larry Fink, wrote a letter to CEO's, as well as another open letter to clients underlining BlackRock's commitment to make sustainability the new standard for investing. One important element within Larry's letter was that BlackRock has committed to remove from its discretionary managed portfolios companies that generate more than 25% of their revenues from thermal coal production in an effort to strengthen the firm's commitment to sustainability. For the Company, thermal coal appears in the investment universe. As a team, we have not had pure-play thermal coal exposure for some time, due to the environmental risks that we deem to be material.





All data points in US dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.