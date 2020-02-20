Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887758 ISIN: US2555191004 Ticker-Symbol: DX6 
Frankfurt
20.02.20
10:46 Uhr
1,120 Euro
-0,010
-0,88 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIXIE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIXIE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,120
1,160
12:14
ACCESSWIRE
20.02.2020 | 12:08
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Dixie Group 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2019 Earnings Release on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for
Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
877-407-0989
Conference ID No. 13698022

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.dixiegroup.com/investor/.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days. A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: www.dixiegroup.com/investor/.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, Atlas | Masland Contract, and Dixie International brands.

CONTACT: Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/577045/The-Dixie-Group-2019-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call

DIXIE GROUP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE