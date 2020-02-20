Allen, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2020) - Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO) is proud to announce the addition of experienced industry executive William Nelson to the company's Board of Directors.

William R. Nelson is an expert in asset management and the associated technology. As the Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of EQIS Capital Management, Inc. for over a decade, he was instrumental in the development of technology including their proposal generation system, reporting system, and Mutual Fund Stress test. He also oversaw the due diligence of outside money managers and was the primary manager of the EQIS portfolios.

John Pollock, Co-Chairman of the Board & Executive Vice President-Sales of Financial Gravity, stated, "We are excited to announce the addition of Dr. Nelson to the Board of Directors." Pollock continued, "We look particularly forward to Dr. Nelson helping develop strategies for differentiating Financial Gravity's asset management and financial technology from competing firms."

"I really look forward to helping shape the integrated offerings of Financial Gravity," said Nelson. "We have all of the pieces ready to create a one stop shop for planning, investment, and tax advice, essentially providing a one-stop-shop for advisors looking to free time for growth by simplifying their practice." Few have, like him, started at a wire house, floor traded futures on the Chicago Board of Trade, earned a Ph.D. (economics from George Mason University), published in top economics journals, founded a company, designed software, performed due diligence on hundreds of money managers, simultaneously managed several dozen separately managed account strategies, and overseen over $2 billion in assets.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. is a parent company of best of breed financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to the clients that we serve. For more information, visit www.financialgravity.com.

