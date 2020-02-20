Fourth quarter revenue of $517 million; full-year 2019 revenue of $2,061 million

Fourth quarter net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. of $115 million; full-year 2019 net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. of $914 million

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $371 million or 72 percent of revenue; full-year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $1,481 million or 72 percent of revenue

Intelsat issues 2020 Guidance

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), today announced financial results for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2019.

Intelsat reported total revenue of $517.0 million and net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. of $115.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, Intelsat reported total revenue of $2,061.5 million and net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. of $913.6 million.

Intelsat reported EBITDA1, or earnings before net interest, gain on early extinguishment of debt, taxes and depreciation and amortization, of $356.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $371.3 million, or 72 percent of revenue, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Free cash flow from operations1 was $70.2 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Intelsat reported EBITDA of $1,012.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1,481.5 million, or 72 percent of revenue. Free cash flow from operations was $38.8 million.

Intelsat's Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Spengler, said, "We delivered on our 2019 plan, exceeding our guidance for full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Our fourth quarter results reflect the contributions of our new satellites as well as growing revenue streams generated by our Flex managed services, benefitting our network services business. Our media business signed a significant new direct-to-home television customer contract in Asia, while the government services business achieved important renewals that will support its stability in 2020.

Spengler concluded, "The draft order issued by the Federal Communications Commission on February 7, 2020 was a major event in the C-band proceeding. Our near-term focus is on improving the draft order proposed by the FCC, obtaining changes that would allow us to quickly clear spectrum to support 5G deployments in the U.S. while protecting the video services on which nearly 120 million American homes rely."

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Business Highlights

Intelsat provides critical communications infrastructure to customers in the network services, media and government sectors. Our customers use our services for broadband connectivity to deliver fixed and mobile telecommunications, enterprise, video distribution and fixed and mobile government applications.

Network Services

Network services revenue was $200.2 million (or 39 percent of Intelsat's total revenue) for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 1 percent compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The network services fourth quarter 2019 result included $7.5 million in reduced revenue related to the loss of Intelsat 29e.

Network services revenue was $770.4 million (or 37 percent of Intelsat's total revenue) for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 3 percent compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. The network services full-year result included $22.6 million in reduced revenue related to the loss of Intelsat 29e.

Media

Media revenue was $210.6 million (or 41 percent of Intelsat's total revenue) for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 9 percent compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Media revenue was $883.0 million (or 43 percent of Intelsat's total revenue) for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 6 percent compared to the year ended December 31, 2018.

Government

Government revenue was $96.0 million (or 19 percent of Intelsat's total revenue) for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 2 percent compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Government revenue was $378.3 million (or 18 percent of Intelsat's total revenue) for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 3 percent compared to the year ended December 31, 2018.

Average Fill Rate

Intelsat's average fill rate at December 31, 2019 on our approximately 1,800 36 MHz equivalent station-kept wide-beam transponders was 78 percent, reflecting the entry into service of a new satellite, discussed below. This compares to an average fill rate at September 30, 2019 of 80 percent on 1,750 transponders. In addition, at December 31, 2019 our fleet included approximately 1,200 36 MHz equivalent transponders of high-throughput Intelsat Epic capacity, reflecting no change from the prior quarter.

Satellite Launches and Fleet Update

Intelsat had no satellite launches in the fourth quarter of 2019. The previously launched Intelsat 39 entered into service on October 14, 2019. Intelsat 39 provides connectivity services for mobile network operators, enterprises and governmental entities, as well as aeronautical and maritime mobility service providers operating in the Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.

On October 9, 2019, Northrop Grumman's in-space servicing vehicle, Mission Extension Vehicle 1, or MEV-1, successfully launched with a goal of becoming the world's first instance of on-orbit satellite servicing. The inaugural mission of MEV-1 is currently underway, featuring a historic space rendezvous and docking with Intelsat 901. The MEV-1 service is expected to provide an extension of the service life of Intelsat 901 of up to five years.

Contracted Backlog

At December 31, 2019, Intelsat's contracted backlog, representing expected future revenue under existing contracts with customers, was $7.0 billion, as compared to $7.2 billion at September 30, 2019.

C-band Proceeding at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission ("FCC")

On November 18, 2019, the FCC announced a decision to pursue a public auction of the C-band spectrum currently licensed to Intelsat and other satellite operators, a change from the private market solution for which Intelsat had been advocating over the past two years.

Subsequent to year-end 2019, on February 7, 2020, the FCC issued its draft order in the C-band proceeding. The draft order sets forth proposed acceleration incentive payments to certain C-band satellite operators of $9.7 billion, of which Intelsat would receive $4.85 billion, payable in two tranches. The draft order also outlines a cost reimbursement framework that would apply to the various stakeholders in the proceeding, as well as technical specifications and other elements.

Our near-term focus is on successfully improving the draft order proposed by the FCC while preserving all our rights. There can be no assurance that the FCC will accept any of our proposed changes to the order. The next major event in this proceeding is the vote of the FCC on a final order, which is currently scheduled to occur on February 28, 2020. The final order could be issued later that day.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $25.8 million to $517.0 million, or 5 percent as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. By service type, our revenues increased or decreased due to the following:

Total On-Network Revenues decreased by $33.2 million, or 7 percent, to $454.5 million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018 due to the following:

Transponder services reported an aggregate decrease of $32.7 million, primarily due to a $15.8 million decrease in revenue from media customers, a $12.7 million decrease in revenue from network services customers and a $4.2 million decrease in revenue from government customers. The decline from media customers was primarily due to a reduction in revenue from direct-to-home services delivered in Eastern Europe and non-renewals of distribution services in Latin America and North America. The decline in network services was primarily due to non-renewals and service contractions for enterprise and wireless infrastructure applications, primarily for services delivered in Latin America, including $8.2 million of lower revenue stemming from the loss of the Intelsat 29e satellite, a portion of which moved to off-network transponder services. These network services declines were offset in part by increased revenues in the Asia-Pacific region supporting telecommunications infrastructure applications. The decline in on-network government services was primarily due to a reclassification of a new service from on-network to off-network, described further below.

Managed services reported an aggregate decrease of $0.1 million. Managed services for network services customers increased by $7.1 million, related to new revenues from trunking applications and mobility services. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $4.8 million for media services, primarily related to an early contract termination reported in the third quarter of 2019, and $3.9 million resulting from the Intelsat 29e satellite loss. Managed services for government customers declined by $2.4 million, primarily resulting from non-renewals earlier in 2019 and lower pricing related to 2018 contract renewals.

Total Off-Network and Other Revenues increased by $7.4 million, or 13 percent, to $62.4 million, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018 due to the following:

Transponder, MSS and other Off-Network services revenues increased by an aggregate of $8.0 million to $48.9 million, primarily due to a $3.7 million aggregate increase in off-network services for government applications, inclusive of the reclassification of a service from on-network, and a net $4.3 million increase in revenue from network services customers, largely due to a $4.6 million increase in revenues from off-network services used for restoration following the loss of the Intelsat 29e satellite.

Satellite-related services reported a decrease of $0.6 million to $13.5 million, primarily due to a decline in professional services provided in support of third-party launch missions.

Direct costs of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) increased by $12.0 million, or 14 percent, to $100.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $14.2 million in costs incurred in connection with two uncapitalized satellites that entered into service in 2019, as well as an increase of $4.6 million in third-party capacity costs incurred as part of the Intelsat 29e customer restoration process. Direct costs of revenue also increased by $2.6 million due to staff-related expenses. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $7.5 million in costs largely due to a reduction in revenue share payable related to one of our joint venture satellites, and an aggregate decrease of $3.4 million in third-party costs related to our satellite-related services and network services business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $10.9 million, or 23 percent, to $58.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $5.0 million in staff-related expenses, an increase of $4.6 million in bad debt expense largely related to certain customers in the Europe and Africa regions, and an increase of $2.3 million in sales and marketing expenses. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $2.3 million in professional fees largely due to higher costs incurred in 2018 relating to liability and tax management initiatives.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased by $12.3 million, or 7 percent, to $161.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to a decrease of $9.2 million in depreciation expense due to the write-off of Intelsat 29e, and a decrease of $7.4 million in depreciation expense due to the timing of certain satellites becoming fully depreciated. The decreases were partially offset by an increase of $3.1 million in depreciation expense resulting from the impact of a satellite placed in service in 2019 and an increase of $2.1 million in depreciation expense resulting from the impact of certain ground segment assets placed in service.

Interest expense, net consists of the gross interest expense we incur, together with gains and losses on interest rate cap contracts we hold (which reflect the change in their fair value), offset by interest income earned and the amount of interest we capitalize related to assets under construction. As of December 31, 2019, we held interest rate cap contracts with an aggregate notional amount of $2.4 billion to mitigate the risk of interest rate increases on the floating-rate term loans under our senior secured credit facilities. The interest rate cap contracts have not been designated as hedges for accounting purposes.

Interest expense, net decreased by $7.1 million, or 2 percent, to $319.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $327.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was principally due to:

a decrease of $17.6 million corresponding to a lower relative decrease in fair value of the interest rate cap contracts in the fourth quarter of 2019; and

a decrease of $2.8 million resulting from increased interest income largely due to higher cash balances; partially offset by

a net increase of $10.0 million primarily resulting from our refinancing activities in 2018 and incremental debt raise in 2019; and

an increase of $4.4 million from lower capitalized interest, primarily resulting from decreased levels of satellites and related assets under construction.

The non-cash portion of total interest expense, net was $41.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily consisting of interest expense related to the significant financing component identified in customer contracts, amortization and accretion of discounts and premiums, amortization of deferred financing fees, and the gain resulting from the increase in fair value of the interest rate cap contracts we hold.

Loss on early extinguishment of debt. No gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt was recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to a loss of $17.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, consisting of the difference between the carrying value of debt repurchased and the total cash amount paid (including related fees and expenses), together with a write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and debt discount and premium.

Other income (expense), net was $1.7 million of income expense, net for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to other income, net of $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Other expense, net for the three months ended December 31, 2019 primarily consisted of a net loss of $7.3 million related to a change in value of certain investments in third parties and loans held-for-investment in 2019 with no comparative amounts in 2018, partially offset by higher foreign exchange rate fluctuation gains of $1.6 million mainly related to our business conducted in Brazilian reais and an increase of $1.8 million in other miscellaneous income not associated with our core operations.

Benefit from income taxes was $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to an immaterial provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in tax benefit was principally attributable to a decrease in valuation allowance recorded for our U.S. subsidiaries, partially offset by the application of final regulations released by the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service related to the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax ("BEAT").

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds, totaled $3.4 million and $24.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Net Income, Net Income per Diluted Common Share attributable to Intelsat S.A., EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. was $115.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of $111.3 million for the same period in 2018.

Net loss per diluted common share attributable to Intelsat S.A. was $0.81 for each of the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019.

EBITDA was $356.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $408.6 million for the same period in 2018, reflecting lower revenue and higher operating costs, as described above.

Adjusted EBITDA was $371.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, or 72 percent of revenue, compared to $417.9 million, or 77 percent of revenue, for the same period in 2018, reflecting lower revenue and higher operating costs, as described above.

Free Cash Flow From Operations

Net cash provided by operating activities was $92.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Free cash flow from operations was $70.2 million for the same period. Free cash flow from (used in) operations is defined as net cash provided by operating activities and other proceeds from satellites from investing activities, less payments for satellites and other property and equipment (including capitalized interest). Payments for satellites and other property and equipment from investing activities, net during the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $27.6 million, and other proceeds from satellites were $5.6 million.

Financial Outlook 2020

Revenue Guidance: We expect full-year 2020 revenue in a range of $1.930 billion to $1.980 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Intelsat forecasts Adjusted EBITDA performance for the full-year 2020 to be in a range of $1.340 billion to $1.390 billion. This reflects trends relating to the lower revenue and increased direct costs of revenue, staff and marketing costs outlined above.

Capital Expenditure Guidance: Intelsat issued its 2020 capital expenditure guidance for the three calendar years 2020-2022 (the "Guidance Period"). Over the next several years we are in a cycle of lower required investment, due to timing of replacement satellites and increased capital efficiency of satellites being built.

We expect the following capital expenditure ranges:

2020: $200 million to $250 million;

2021: $225 million to $300 million; and

2022: $225 million to $325 million.

Our capital expenditure guidance includes capitalized interest. Capitalized interest is expected to average approximately $20 million annually during the Guidance Period.

Intelsat currently has five satellites covered by our 2020 to 2022 capital expenditure plan, two of which are in the design and manufacturing phase. For the remaining three satellites, no manufacturing contracts have yet been signed. During the Guidance Period, we plan for an increased proportion of our capital expenditures to be invested in ground infrastructure and tools needed to enhance our delivery of managed services.

Our capital expenditure plan excludes satellites which we may be required to build should certain aspects of our C-band proposal to the FCC be adopted.

By the conclusion of the Guidance Period at the end of 2022, the net number of transponder equivalents is expected to increase by a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of approximately 1 percent, reflecting the net activity of satellites entering and leaving service during the Guidance Period. Capital expenditure incurrence is subject to the timing of achievement of contract, satellite manufacturing, launch and other milestones.

Cash Taxes: We expect cash taxes to range from $30 million to $40 million annually.

1 In this release, financial measures are presented both in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-U.S. GAAP basis. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (or AEBITDA), free cash flow from (used in) operations and related margins included in this release are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. Please see the consolidated financial information below for information reconciling non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

INTELSAT S.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 542,771 516,951 2,161,190 2,061,465 Operating expenses: Direct costs of revenue (excluding

depreciation and amortization) 88,516 100,558 330,874 406,153 Selling, general and administrative 47,805 58,655 200,857 226,918 Depreciation and amortization 174,076 161,795 687,589 658,233 Satellite impairment loss 381,565 Total operating expenses 310,397 321,008 1,219,320 1,672,869 Income from operations 232,374 195,943 941,870 388,596 Interest expense, net 326,993 319,866 1,212,374 1,273,112 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (17,751 (199,658 Other income (expense), net 2,161 (1,704 4,541 (34,078 Loss before income taxes (110,209 (125,627 (465,621 (918,594 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 150 (11,268 130,069 (7,384 Net loss (110,359 (114,359 (595,690 (911,210 Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interest (987 (600 (3,915 (2,385 Net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. (111,346 (114,959 (599,605 (913,595 Net loss per common share attributable to

Intelsat S.A.: Basic (0.81 (0.81 (4.63 (6.51 Diluted (0.81 (0.81 (4.63 (6.51

INTELSAT S.A. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Net loss (110,359 (114,359 (595,690 (911,210 Add: Interest expense, net 326,993 319,866 1,212,374 1,273,112 Loss on early extinguishment of

debt 17,751 199,658 Provision for (benefit from) income

taxes 150 (11,268 130,069 (7,384 Depreciation and amortization 174,076 161,795 687,589 658,233 EBITDA 408,611 356,034 1,634,000 1,012,751 EBITDA Margin 75 69 76 49

Note:

Intelsat calculates a measure called EBITDA to assess the operating performance of Intelsat S.A. EBITDA consists of earnings before net interest, loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt, taxes and depreciation and amortization. Given our high level of leverage, refinancing activities are a frequent part of our efforts to manage our costs of borrowing. Accordingly, we consider loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt an element of interest expense. EBITDA is a measure commonly used in the Fixed Satellite Services ("FSS") sector, and we present EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We use EBITDA as one criterion for evaluating our performance relative to that of our peers. We believe that EBITDA is an operating performance measure, and not a liquidity measure, that provides investors and financial analysts with a measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures, capital investment cycles and ages of related assets among otherwise comparable companies.

EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and our EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) or net income (loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity.

INTELSAT S.A. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2018 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Net loss (110,359 (114,359 (595,690 (911,210 Add: Interest expense, net 326,993 319,866 1,212,374 1,273,112 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 17,751 199,658 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 150 (11,268 130,069 (7,384 Depreciation and amortization 174,076 161,795 687,589 658,233 EBITDA 408,611 356,034 1,634,000 1,012,751 Add: Compensation and benefits(1) 2,181 2,974 6,824 13,189 Non-recurring and other non-cash

items(2) 7,102 8,252 27,646 58,625 Satellite impairment loss (3) 381,565 Proportionate share from unconsolidated

joint venture(4) Interest expense, net 1,189 5,014 Depreciation and amortization 2,815 10,320 Adjusted EBITDA(5)(6) 417,894 371,264 1,668,470 1,481,464 Adjusted EBITDA margin 77 72 77 72

(1) Reflects non-cash expenses incurred relating to our equity compensation plans. (2) Reflects certain non-recurring gains and losses and non-cash items, including the following: professional fees related to our liability, business strategy and tax management initiatives; costs associated with our C-band spectrum solution proposal; severance, retention and relocation payments; change in value of certain investments; certain foreign exchange gains and losses; and other various non-recurring expenses. These costs were partially offset by non-cash income related to the recognition of deferred revenue on a straight-line basis for certain prepaid capacity service contracts. (3) Reflects a non-cash impairment charge recorded in connection with the Intelsat 29e satellite loss. (4) Reflects adjustments related to our interest in Horizons-3 Satellite LLC ("Horizons 3"). (5) For the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, Adjusted EBITDA included $25.1 million and $26.1 million, respectively, and for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, Adjusted EBITDA included $100.6 million and $102.2 million, respectively of revenue relating to the significant financing component identified in customer contracts in accordance with the adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606). These impacts are not permitted to be reflected in the applicable consolidated and Adjusted EBITDA definitions under our debt agreements. (6) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, Intelsat S.A. Adjusted EBITDA reflected $4.9 million and $12.5 million, respectively, of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Intelsat Horizons-3 LLC, its subsidiaries and its proportionate share of Horizons 3, with a nominal amount for the comparative periods in 2018. These entities are considered to be unrestricted subsidiaries under the definitions set forth in our applicable debt agreements.

Note:

Intelsat calculates a measure called Adjusted EBITDA to assess the operating performance of Intelsat S.A. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA as adjusted to exclude or include certain unusual items, certain other operating expense items and certain other adjustments as described in the table above. Our management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors, lenders and financial analysts regarding our financial condition and results of operations, because it permits clearer comparability of our operating performance between periods. By excluding the potential volatility related to the timing and extent of non-operating activities, our management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful means of evaluating the success of our operating activities. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, together with other appropriate metrics, to set goals for and measure the operating performance of our business, and it is one of the principal measures we use to evaluate our management's performance in determining compensation under our incentive compensation plans. Adjusted EBITDA measures have been used historically by investors, lenders and financial analysts to estimate the value of a company, to make informed investment decisions and to evaluate performance. Our management believes that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA facilitates comparison of our results with those of companies having different capital structures.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) or net income (loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity.

INTELSAT S.A. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 485,120 810,626 Restricted cash 22,037 20,238 Receivables, net of allowances of $28,542 in 2018 and $40,028 in 2019 271,393 255,722 Contract assets 45,034 47,721 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,075 39,230 Total current assets 847,659 1,173,537 Satellites and other property and equipment, net 5,511,702 4,702,063 Goodwill 2,620,627 2,620,627 Non-amortizable intangible assets 2,452,900 2,452,900 Amortizable intangible assets, net 311,103 276,752 Contract assets, net of current portion 96,108 74,109 Other assets 401,414 504,394 Total assets 12,241,513 11,804,382 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 108,101 88,107 Taxes payable 5,679 6,402 Employee related liabilities 29,696 44,648 Accrued interest payable 284,649 308,657 Contract liabilities 137,746 137,706 Deferred satellite performance incentives 35,261 42,835 Other current liabilities 59,080 62,446 Total current liabilities 660,212 690,801 Long-term debt, net of current portion 14,028,352 14,465,483 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 1,131,319 1,113,450 Deferred satellite performance incentives, net of current portion 210,346 175,837 Deferred income taxes 82,488 55,171 Accrued retirement benefits 133,735 125,511 Other long-term liabilities 77,670 166,977 Shareholders' deficit: Common shares; nominal value $0.01 per share 1,380 1,411 Paid-in capital 2,551,471 2,565,696 Accumulated deficit (6,606,426 (7,503,830 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43,430 (63,135 Total Intelsat S.A. shareholders' deficit (4,097,005 (4,999,858 Noncontrolling interest 14,396 11,010 Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit 12,241,513 11,804,382

INTELSAT S.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in thousands) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Year Ended

December

31, 2018 Year Ended

December

31, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (110,359 (114,359 (595,690 (911,210 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 174,075 161,795 687,589 658,233 Provision for (benefit from) doubtful accounts (860 3,761 (836 17,190 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (1,371 (2,991 6,736 2,128 Loss on disposal of assets 27 231 46 402 Satellite impairment loss 381,565 Share-based compensation 2,183 2,974 6,824 13,189 Deferred income taxes (5,592 (26,678 79,160 (27,707 Amortization of discount, premium, issuance costs and related costs 9,833 10,932 48,495 41,943 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 17,751 199,658 Amortization of actuarial loss and prior service credits for retirement benefits 418 (3,908 3,823 (3,572 Unrealized (gains) losses on derivative financial instruments 20,243 1,814 (15,093 27,018 Unrealized net losses on investments and loans held-for-investment 7,313 408 39,695 Sales-type lease 7,064 Other non-cash items 1,709 (123 1,178 (205 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (21,074 2,708 (63,814 (1,307 Prepaid expenses, contract and other assets 209 23,220 3,708 15,664 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,720 7,975 7,291 10,908 Accrued interest payable 81,693 25,084 21,442 24,008 Deferred revenue and contract liabilities (18,806 (1,032 (39,763 (18,368 Accrued retirement benefits (3,388 1,392 (15,902 (8,224 Other long-term liabilities 11,548 (7,998 8,913 (12,875 Net cash provided by operating activities 169,959 92,110 344,173 255,539 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for satellites and other property and equipment (including capitalized

interest) (79,719 (27,553 (255,696 (229,818 Purchase of investments and origination of loans held-for-investment (4,000 (51,327 (19,000 (70,751 Capital contribution to unconsolidated affiliate (including capitalized interest) (8,404 (4,951 (48,097 (5,289 Proceeds from insurance settlements 14,700 20,409 Other proceeds from satellites 11,250 5,625 18,750 13,125 Net cash used in investing activities (66,173 (78,206 (283,634 (292,733 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 705,250 4,585,875 400,000 Repayments of long-term debt (954,650 (4,782,451 Debt issuance costs (1,932 (49,436 (4,650 Debt modification fees (3,954 (3,954 Proceeds from stock issuance, net of issuance costs 224,250 Payment of premium on early extinguishment of debt (14,242 (33,890 Principal payments on deferred satellite performance incentives (6,698 (7,043 (25,488 (28,034 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (2,174 (941 (8,825 (5,771 Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 14 78 3,211 1,067 Other financing activities 385 298 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (278,386 (7,906 (90,323 362,910 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 457 232 (4,450 (2,009 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (174,143 6,230 (34,234 323,707 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 681,300 824,634 541,391 507,157 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period 507,157 830,864 507,157 830,864 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized 194,959 259,694 1,052,885 1,099,874 Income taxes paid, net of refunds 3,395 24,300 57,085 33,584 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Accrued capital expenditures 13,604 4,298 28,203 8,123 Capitalization of deferred satellite performance incentives 29,382 28,161 29,382

INTELSAT S.A. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW FROM (USED IN) OPERATIONS ($ in thousands) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Three months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities 169,959 92,110 344,173 255,539 Other proceeds from satellites from investing

activities 11,250 5,625 18,750 13,125 Payments for satellites and other property and

equipment (including capitalized interest) (79,719 (27,553 (255,696 (229,818 Free cash flow from operations 101,490 70,182 107,227 38,846

Note:

Free cash flow from (used in) operations consists of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other proceeds from satellites from investing activities, less payments for satellites and other property and equipment (including capitalized interest) from investing activities and other payments for satellites from financing activities. Free cash flow from (used in) operations is not a measurement of cash flow under U.S. GAAP. Intelsat believes free cash flow from (used in) operations is a useful measure of financial performance that shows a company's ability to fund its operations. Free cash flow from (used in) operations is used by Intelsat in comparing its performance to that of its peers and is commonly used by financial analysts and investors in assessing performance. Free cash flow from (used in) operations does not give effect to cash used for debt service requirements and thus does not reflect funds available for investment or other discretionary uses. Free cash flow from (used in) operations is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and free cash flow from (used in) operations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. You should not consider free cash flow from (used in) operations as an alternative to operating income (loss) or net income (loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of Intelsat's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity.

INTELSAT S.A. SUPPLEMENTARY TABLE REVENUE BY CUSTOMER SET AND SERVICE TYPE ($ in thousands) By Customer Set Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Increase

(Decrease) Percentage

change Network Services 202,015 37 200,198 39 (1,817 (1 Media 231,142 43 210,615 41 (20,527 (9 Government 97,736 18 96,025 19 (1,711 (2 Other 11,878 2 10,113 2 (1,765 (15 Total 542,771 516,951 (25,820 (5 By Service Type Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Increase

(Decrease) Percentage

change On-Network Revenues: Transponder services 390,317 72 357,609 69 (32,708 (8 Managed services 96,463 18 96,410 19 (53 Channel 959 523 (436 (45 Total on-network revenues 487,739 90 454,542 88 (33,197 (7 Off-Network and Other Revenues: Transponder, MSS and other off-

network services 40,901 8 48,898 9 7,997 20 Satellite-related services 14,131 3 13,511 3 (620 (4 Total off-network and other

revenues 55,032 10 62,409 12 7,377 13 Total 542,771 516,951 (25,820 (5

INTELSAT S.A. SUPPLEMENTARY TABLE REVENUE BY CUSTOMER SET AND SERVICE TYPE ($ in thousands) By Customer Set Year Ended

December 31,

2018 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Increase

(Decrease) Percentage

change Network Services 798,086 37 770,398 37 (27,688 (3 Media 937,710 43 882,953 43 (54,757 (6 Government 391,956 18 378,284 18 (13,672 (3 Other 33,438 2 29,830 1 (3,608 (11 Total 2,161,190 2,061,465 (99,725 (5 By Service Type Year Ended

December 31,

2018 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Increase

(Decrease) Percentage

change On-Network Revenues: Transponder services 1,570,278 73 1,468,791 71 (101,487 (6 Managed services 393,264 18 374,026 18 (19,238 (5 Channel 4,250 2,400 (1,850 (44 Total on-network revenues 1,967,792 91 1,845,217 90 (122,575 (6 Off-Network and Other Revenues: Transponder, MSS and other off-

network services 150,186 7 175,602 9 25,416 17 Satellite-related services 43,212 2 40,646 2 (2,566 (6 Total off-network and other

revenues 193,398 9 216,248 10 22,850 12 Total 2,161,190 2,061,465 (99,725 (5

