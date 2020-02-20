Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 19-February-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 686.07p

INCLUDING current year revenue 699.90p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 677.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue 690.88p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 19-February-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 617.15p

INCLUDING current year revenue 619.73p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 19-February-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 375.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue 382.91p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue 376.60p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 19-February-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 341.31p

INCLUDING current year revenue 344.41p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 19-February-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 394.68p

INCLUDING current year revenue 398.08p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 394.68p

INCLUDING current year revenue 398.08p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value and equates to the redemption value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 19-February-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 324.45p

INCLUDING current year revenue 328.09p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 19-February-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 219.42p

INCLUDING current year revenue 219.42p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 19-February-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 188.58p

INCLUDING current year revenue 188.58p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 19-February-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 104.88p

INCLUDING current year revenue 105.47p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 19-February-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 147.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 147.14p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596