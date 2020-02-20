Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.02.2020 | 12:34
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 20

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 19-February-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue686.07p
INCLUDING current year revenue699.90p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue677.05p
INCLUDING current year revenue690.88p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 19-February-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue617.15p
INCLUDING current year revenue619.73p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 19-February-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue375.18p
INCLUDING current year revenue382.91p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue368.87p
INCLUDING current year revenue376.60p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 19-February-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue341.31p
INCLUDING current year revenue344.41p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 19-February-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue394.68p
INCLUDING current year revenue398.08p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue394.68p
INCLUDING current year revenue398.08p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value and equates to the redemption value.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 19-February-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue324.45p
INCLUDING current year revenue328.09p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 19-February-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue219.42p
INCLUDING current year revenue219.42p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 19-February-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue188.58p
INCLUDING current year revenue188.58p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 19-February-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue104.88p
INCLUDING current year revenue105.47p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 19-February-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue147.14p
INCLUDING current year revenue147.14p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
© 2020 PR Newswire