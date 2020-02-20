Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 19-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 375.18p INCLUDING current year revenue 382.91p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 376.60p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---