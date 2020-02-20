Business Reporter: Why You Should Embrace Mobile Robots and Cobots in Your Workplace

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AI and automation can go hand in hand to bring endless benefits for businesses today, says PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

With the rapid rise of technology, digital developments are likely to become interconnected. The integration of different technologies can bring about brand new benefits - such as the relationship between automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

According to PMMI, "AI and automation are particularly intertwined in robotics, supplying workforce-enhancing solutions that not only complete repetitive tasks but also support and improve decision-making processes."

Although there are fears about the threat to human job security, PMMI says this can be overcome by 'upskilling' employees.

Through using collaborative robots, also known as cobots, people can reap the rewards of this digital transformation. "Unlike robots that are traditionally isolated from workers and are programmed to follow specific instructions without regard for humans, cobots operate in cooperation with humans in a shared workspace," says PMMI.

The PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, provides the latest innovations and technologies to encourage and assist with AI and automation. Seminars on the show floor at the Innovation Stage and The Forum also open educational gateways for best practices and new applications, as well as interactive discussions on what has worked for others in the industry.



PACK EXPO East (March 3-5, 2020; Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia) arrives at a time when the constant variability in equipment needs is driving CPGs to seek out multifunctional machinery from OEMs while also balancing flexibility, reliability and cost. The show features the cutting-edge packaging technologies CPGs need and provides a setting fit for extended dialogue and project planning.

To learn more about why you should embrace mobile robots and cobots in your workplace, read the full article here.

