

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nacon, a French video game company based in Lesquin, said it has lunched its Initial Public Offering with a view to the admission of its shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. It expects to price its IPO between 4.90 euros and 5.80 euros per share.



Nacon, formerly know as 'Bigben Interactive SA', said that the share capital will be about 88.4 million euros. The amount can be increased to 107 million euros in case of an integral exercise of the extension clause and of the over-allotment option.



The subscription period will start from 20 February 2020 to 4 March 2020 for the Public Offering and until 5 March for the Global Placement.



Established in February 1981, the company designs and distributes accessories for video game consoles, and publishes video games for various platforms.In 2001, the company reached an agreement with Sega to distribute the remaining stock of Sega's Dreamcast consoles, accessories and software across Europe.



Through 2020, Bigben Interactive was subsidary of the Bigben Group, which also oversaw Nacon, its video game accessory company.



On 11 February 2020, the parent company announced they were merging Bigben Interactive and Nacon into a single entity to go as Nacon.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX