Internet Gambling Win Increased 61.8% from December

GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today updated the market following the publication on February 19, 2020, by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board ("PGCB") of Internet gaming and Internet sports betting financial information for the calendar month of January 2020 in Pennsylvania.

Highlights from the PGCB include:

Internet Gaming Win was $14.0 million in January, reflecting an increase of 31.4% from the prior sequential month. This compares to: $10.6 million for the month of December; $9.7 million for the month of November; and $4.9 million for the month of October.

This compares to: Total Internet Sports Wagering Handle (1) was approximately $308.6 million for the month of January, compared to: $297.4 million for the month of December; $266.7 million for the month of November; and $198.7 million for the month of October.

was approximately $308.6 million for the month of January, compared to: Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues (2) (after payouts) for the month of January were $26.7 million, reflecting an increase of 84.1% from the prior sequential month. This compares to: $14.5 million for the month of December; $17.3 million for the month of November; and $14.5 million for the month of October.

(1) Gross amount of money accepted in wagers (2) Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues may vary from month to month due to the payouts for future events occurring months after the original wager was made and unredeemed winning wagers from prior months will become deductible upon redemption in future months

This information will be updated and published each month, following publication by the PGCB, in order to enable the investor community to readily monitor growth of Internet gambling in Pennsylvania, which remains a key market for GAN.

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

