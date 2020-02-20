The juicer market is expected to grow by USD 666.87 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Juicer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing health consciousness among consumers is encouraging them to consume healthy food and beverage items such as fresh fruit and vegetable juices. In addition, as packaged juices are known to contain copious amounts of sugar and preservatives, consumers are more inclined to opt for fresh juices. Various foodservice establishments and juice bars are expanding their offerings with different types of fruit and leafy vegetable juices. Moreover, most juice bars worldwide are planning to increase the number of outlets to expand their volume sales. For instance, in April 2019, Nékter Juice Bar, which offers different types of fruit and leafy vegetable juices, announced plans to expand its outlets to more than 400 locations by 2020. Thus, increasing health consciousness and the rise in the number of juice bars will boost the demand for juicers over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of smart juicers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Juicer Market: Growing Adoption of Smart Juicers

Vendors are introducing smart juicers to cater to the growing demand for innovative juicer products with advanced features. These smart juicers are not only aesthetically appealing but also user-friendly. These juicers are gaining prominence due to the adoption of smart connectivity as they can be controlled using a mobile app and enable users to access food and drink recipes. Smart juicers are equipped with alerts to detect faults with the appliance and offer enhanced safety. In addition, smart juicers also offer several features, such as mobile app control, food and drink recipes, the ability to extract the juice directly into a variety of glass and container sizes and an adjustable mode according to the type of fruit or vegetable being juiced. Thus, with the availability of such advanced functionalities in smart juicers, the market for juicers is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the rising focus on the manufacture of energy-efficient and lightweight juicers, and the increasing online sales will have a positive impact on the growth of the juicer market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Juicer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the juicer market by product (centrifugal juicer, masticating juicer and triturating juicer), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the juicer market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA and South America. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growing trend of fitness and health consciousness among the populations of India and China.

