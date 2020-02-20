Formpipe is now ISO 27001 certified

Formpipe has achieved certification under Information Security Management Standard ISO 27001. It is an international standard and it describes how to manage information security in a company. The focus is to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the information in a company.

Information security is becoming a priority for organizations in both public and private organizations. Awareness of the potential consequences of insufficient information security procedures has increased. Increased regulation, for example with the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), has also made the subject further raised on the agenda. Information security is an area that continues to grow in importance.

"Information security has always been a priority for Formpipe. Today, customers more often require suppliers to be certified - and it applies to both new and existing business. The number of certified companies is increasing, but in Sweden, for example, only about a dozen of the country's IT companies are certified to ISO 27001. It gives Formpipe a certain competitive edge", says Christian Sundin, CEO of Formpipe.

Information and data are one of our most important assets. Therefore, we need to be sure that we are handling and protecting our information properly. As Formpipe is certified, customers and other stakeholders can continue to be assured that the company conducts systematic information security work throughout the organization.

In order to develop good and well-functioning information security processes, Formpipe has involved several employees, for example by conducting workshops. Participation in itself is an important part of the work.

"We have received very good feedback from the employees and the commitment is great. The examination of our work processes has given us a more structured and clear way of working that makes it easier for all of us", Christian continues.

"With ISO 27001 we have proof from external experts that our information security work is responsible and systematically correct and it gives us advantages in procurement of our products. However, the most important thing is how this can support our work on improvements and ultimately our ability to provide really great benefit to our customers over time", Christian concludes.

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

_______________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company's software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Germany and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

www.formpipe.com