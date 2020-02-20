Regulatory News:

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION TO LISTING AUTHORITY

CHEPSTOW BLUE PLC

35 Great St Helen's

London

EC3A 6AP

(the "Issuer")



EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Postbus 19163

1000 GD

Amsterdam

Netherlands

20 February 2020

Dear Sirs,

Chepstow Blue PLC: Redemption of Notes at the Option of the Originator

We are the Issuer of the following notes:

£2,400,000,000 Class Al Senior Secured Asset Backed Notes due 2043 (ISIN: XS0445087702)

£600,000,000 Class A2 Senior Secured Asset Backed Notes due 2043 (ISIN: XS0445087884)

(the "Notes

The Notes are admitted to listing on the Official List maintained by the Board of Euronext Amsterdam and are admitted to trading on the Main Market of Euronext Amsterdam.

We hereby notify you that all of the Notes were redeemed in full and the issuance was terminated on 20 February 2020.

Pursuant to the Amsterdam Listing Rule Book II, we hereby request the cancellation of the listing of the Notes with effect from (and including) 20 February 2020.

Should you have any comments or queries or should you require additional information, please contact us through the following person:

Alexander Blakeney

Clifford Chance LLP

10 Upper Bank Street

London E14 5JJ

Tel: 020 7006 1826

E-mail: Alexander.Blakeney@CliffordChance.com

