Regulatory News:
NOTICE OF REDEMPTION TO LISTING AUTHORITY
CHEPSTOW BLUE PLC
35 Great St Helen's
London
EC3A 6AP
(the "Issuer")
EURONEXT AMSTERDAM
Postbus 19163
1000 GD
Amsterdam
Netherlands
20 February 2020
Dear Sirs,
Chepstow Blue PLC: Redemption of Notes at the Option of the Originator
We are the Issuer of the following notes:
- £2,400,000,000 Class Al Senior Secured Asset Backed Notes due 2043 (ISIN: XS0445087702)
- £600,000,000 Class A2 Senior Secured Asset Backed Notes due 2043 (ISIN: XS0445087884)
(the "Notes
The Notes are admitted to listing on the Official List maintained by the Board of Euronext Amsterdam and are admitted to trading on the Main Market of Euronext Amsterdam.
We hereby notify you that all of the Notes were redeemed in full and the issuance was terminated on 20 February 2020.
Pursuant to the Amsterdam Listing Rule Book II, we hereby request the cancellation of the listing of the Notes with effect from (and including) 20 February 2020.
Should you have any comments or queries or should you require additional information, please contact us through the following person:
Alexander Blakeney
Clifford Chance LLP
10 Upper Bank Street
London E14 5JJ
Tel: 020 7006 1826
E-mail: Alexander.Blakeney@CliffordChance.com
