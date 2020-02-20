The PV capacity being developed by EcoPetrol will power Colombian pumping stations at San Fernando and Apiay as well as the oil fields of Castilla, Chichimene and Apiay, in the Eastern Plains of the country.From pv magazine Latam. Colombian state-owned oil company Ecopetrol has announced plans for a 50 MW solar park which will be owned by its Cenit hydrocarbon transportation and logistics subsidiary. The fossil fuel company said the facility will be in the Colombian municipality of Castilla La Nueva, in the department of Meta, and will generate clean electricity for the San Fernando and Apiay ...

