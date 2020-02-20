The SenseIoT solution leverages new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to predict and prevent costly water leaks

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that iioote, a Sweden-based independent systems integrator offering Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services, is introducing new functionalities to its WebIoT platform and initially the SenseIoT solution for water leakage detection and prevention in homes and businesses. The solution leverages Semtech's LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to detect mold and humidity in at-risk locations throughout a building, predicting and preventing costly damage.

"Industries are responsible for up to 22 percent of the global water consumption total today, and leaks represent a prominent and expensive problem for businesses, as well as property owners," said Robert Spertina, CEO at iioote. "iioote's WebIoT platform with added AI used in the LoRa-based SenseIoT solution extends coverage from smart home to industrial and commercial applications, and utilizes advanced algorithms to effectively combat leaks. As public resources are increasing in scarcity, addressing utility waste offers our customers a strong return on investment (ROI) by improving their efficiency."

iioote consulted with insurance companies, water and sewage utilities to expand on its previous line of wireless LoRa-based water leakage detection solutions for the home. The enhanced SenseIoT applications monitor for abnormalities in humidity in real time, and quickly deploy in pipes, water meters and pumps for large buildings and industrial stations, as well as basements and bathrooms in the home. Solutions leverage public or private LoRaWAN-based connectivity and utilize AI and machine learning to add enhanced functionality and damage prevention. While iioote's legacy solutions provided real-time leak detection and status, the introduction of AI and machine learning to the platform allows for greater trend analysis and prediction of leakage events, further helping prevent costly water damage and enable a swift response before a leak occurs.

"As the industrial vertical consistently looks to improve its usage efficiency and reduce environmental impact, IoT solutions enable greater insight into consumption trends and provide direct operational advantages and business value," said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT in Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "Semtech's proven LoRa devices are the ideal platform for industrial facilities, buildings and homes, creating consistent and flexible IoT connectivity for a wide range of applications."

