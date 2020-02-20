Commercial Refrigeration Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 37,410.1 Million by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial refrigeration is the process of removing excess heat from a source or object to keep the temperature lower than its surrounding area. Commercial refrigeration equipment is used to preserve foods such as vegetables, fruits, meat and other similar products by maintaining a specific temperature to increase a product's shelf-life.

The market size of Commercial Refrigeration in 2018 was estimated at USD 27,110.0 Million and is projected to reach USD 37,410.1 Million by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 4.1 per cent from 2019 to 2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET SIZE

During the forecast period for the commercial refrigeration market, demand for packaged food is expected to rise at a moderate pace globally. This is in turn expected to raise market demand for commercial refrigeration. In addition, increased food safety regulations are expected to boost commercial refrigeration demand during the analysis period.

Due to lifestyle change and rapid urbanization, the commercial refrigeration market is driven by an increase in consumer demand for frozen & chilled products. Furthermore, rapid growth in the organized retail sector, such as an increase in hypermarkets and supermarkets, further boosts the overall sales of commercial refrigerators, leading to market growth.

Advances in technology and an increase in the number of fast-service restaurants, especially in the growing economies, are expected to offer many opportunities for market growth.

SEGMENT WISE COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the forecast period, the chest refrigeration segment is expected to maintain its dominance on the world market. However, medical cooling is expected to gain traction in the near future, owing to increased demand for commercial cooling in hospitals and various other medical facilities, particularly in emerging countries.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment, based on end users, accounted for a maximum share in the global commercial refrigeration market in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. However, from 2019 to 2026, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to grow rapidly with a CAGR of 5.7 per cent.

REGION WISE COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

An increase in demand for commercial refrigeration equipment in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected due to an increase in industrialization and a high level of automation implementation in this region.

and LAMEA is expected due to an increase in industrialization and a high level of automation implementation in this region. Asia-Pacific accounted for roughly two-fifths of the total commercial refrigeration market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, with significant growth expected in China , India and other developing countries. The increase in the number of full-service restaurants, fast-service restaurants and the rise in the adoption of frozen food and clothing are the main drivers driving the growth of the commercial refrigeration industry in those countries.

THE KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET REPORT INCLUDE

United Technologies Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Johnson Controls International Plc

Dover Corporation

AB Electrolux

Panasonic Corporation

Ali Group Srl

Frigoglass S.A.I.C.

Others.

COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Deep Freezers

Bottle Coolers

Storage Water Coolers

Commercial Kitchen Refrigeration

Medical Refrigeration

Chest Refrigeration

Others .

BY END-USER

Full-Service Restaurant & Hotels

Food Processing Industry

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Quick Service Restaurants

Others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET:

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current commercial refrigeration market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing commercial refrigeration market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the commercial refrigeration market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the commercial refrigeration industry.

