Teledyne DALSA's 32k TDI camera delivers the industry's highest resolution in line scan imaging

Patent-pending pixel offset technology outputs 32k resolution for enhanced detectability

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company and global leader in machine vision technology (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging), is pleased to announce the release of its newest charge-domain CMOS TDI camera - the Linea HS 32k TDI (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/cameras/linea-hs/) camera using patent-pending pixel offset technology.



"One of the greatest challenges in machine vision today is to increase resolution while maintaining or even reducing system-level costs. Our new Linea HS 32k TDI camera provides an innovative solution to meet such contradictory requirements. OEMs can readily integrate the new camera into existing systems to achieve much higher performance without needing to change any components," said Xing-Fei He, Senior Product Manager for Teledyne DALSA's line scan portfolio.

The Linea HS 32k uses two 16k/5µm TDI arrays with pixel offset. Two 16k/5µm images are captured in real time, then reconstructed to achieve a higher resolution image of 32k/2.5µm. This upconversion significantly enhances detectability for subpixel defects. One advantage of the patent-pending pixel offset technology is that existing lighting and 16k/5µm lenses can be used without sacrifice in responsivity and MTF with a smaller physical pixel size.

Combined with Teledyne's Xtium2 (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/frame-grabbers/xtium2-family/) CLHS series of high-performance frame grabbers, these new products represent a breakthrough in data throughput. Built on field-proven technology, the next generation CLHS fiber optic interface provides reliable and high throughput data transmission. Fiber optic cables lower system costs, offer longer cable lengths (up to 300 m), are immune to electromagnetic radiation in industrial environments. Teledyne DALSA's Xtium2 family of high-performance frame grabbers feature the PCI Express Gen 3 x8 platform.

Key Features:

Up to 150 kHz line rate in 32k/2.5um resolutions, or 5 Gpix/sec

Compatible with existing lighting and lenses for 16k/5µm

Very low noise and high sensitivity

Active pixel assisted alignment

Camera Link HS fiber optic interface for high reliability and long cable data transmission

Lowers system costs

Please visit the Linea HS product page (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/cameras/linea-hs/) for more information. For sales enquiries, visit our contact page (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/corp/contact/), and for full resolution images, our online media kit (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/corp/news/media-kit/).

About Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne DALSA is a part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for machine vision. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are at the heart of thousands of inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging).

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.

Teledyne Imaging reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.

Media Contact:

Geralyn Miller

Senior Manager, Global Media Relations

Tel: +1-519-886-6001 ext. 2187

Email: geralyn.miller@teledyne.com (mailto:geralyn.miller@teledyne.com)

Sales Contacts:

Sales.americas@teledynedalsa.com (mailto:Sales.americas@teledynedalsa.com)

Sales.europe@teledynedalsa.com (mailto:Sales.europe@teledynedalsa.com)

Sales.asia@teledynedalsa.com (mailto:Sales.asia@teledynedalsa.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01f9a9e6-36ae-4cf7-b162-0f92a062b08a (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01f9a9e6-36ae-4cf7-b162-0f92a062b08a)