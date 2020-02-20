Combination Delivers Rich Visual Insights, Emotion, Sentiment Analysis to Drive Continuous Experience Improvements, Loyalty and Revenue

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Liverpool-based video feedback platform provider, LivingLens.

The addition of LivingLens will add rich customer insights to the signals Medallia Experience Cloud already collects and analyzes for actionable customer and employee experience. Today's businesses want to deliver exceptional experiences. With LivingLens, employees across all verticals can tap into powerful emotional insights that inspire empathy and action.

"The acquisition of LivingLens super charges our position as a leading experience management cloud platform company and will provide brands with the ability to capture and analyze video and voice. Emotion and sentiment provide powerful insights into customer and employee feedback. These critical signals bring organizations closer to a complete understanding of their customers and employees wants and needs," said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer at Medallia.

Founded in 2013, the video feedback platform company was created to humanize feedback by bringing the voice of the employee and customer to life to spur business transformation.

