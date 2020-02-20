Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2020) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering Cleantech stocks and Renewableenergystocks.com release a special report on the continued growth and success of the clean energy/technology sector over the last year and how investors are winning by going green.

Read the full article on Investorideas.com featuring solar stock SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING):

https://www.investorideas.com/news/2020/renewable-energy/02201Investors-Cleantech.asp

A recent Bloomberg article on how Cleantech stocks are paying out mentioned, "Not since 2013 has there been a year when the S&P 500 Index and Russell 3000 gained 31%. Yet this exceptional result didn't come close to the performance of the clean companies, with their combined total return (income plus appreciation) of 40%. Together they were worth $946 billion last year, more than triple their market capitalization at the end of 2010. Whether the investment period is 2, 5 or 10 years, the return is superior by margins of 12%, 37% and 112% for clean companies."

The article continued, "Utilities, energy and technology are the most prominent industries among the 92 companies meeting the BNEF criteria. The 19 energy firms in the group produced a 106% total return, 15 times the 7% gain by the overall energy-stock benchmark, the Russell 3000 energy sector. The nine technology companies among the 92 returned 70% when the Russell 3000 technology sector appreciated 46%, and the 16 BNEF-designated utilities earned 34% when the comparable Russell group advanced 26%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg."

Betting on solar with its acquisition in the sector, SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) recently released its preliminary (unaudited) annual results achieving over $3,300,000 in revenue. SinglePoint continues to show positive progress with annual revenue traction delivering increased revenue in the triple digits, 190% increase from 2018 to 2019. $2,000,000 in annual revenue was directly derived from Direct Solar of America, in approximately six months of operations. Annualizing these results would have delivered over $5,000,000 in 2019 revenue. The 2020's are positioned to be the decade of solar, and with SinglePoint's acquisition of Direct Solar of America and its emerging business units, SinglePoint anticipates significant and sustained growth through the decade.

From the recent news: "Direct Solar America, at the time of acquisition by SinglePoint, was almost solely focused on expanding its national footprint by expanding into additional states with its unique and scalable residential solar brokerage model. The residential solar segment delivered nearly all the revenues and ended the year as a profitable business unit. The residential solar business unit will continue to expand into new markets, adding incremental revenue, while continuing to cultivate and close additional revenue opportunities in established markets. New market expansion and increased efficiencies should deliver continued revenue growth and the Direct Solar of America residential business unit is targeting an annual revenue range of $7-$10M for 2020.

Throughout the year, Direct Solar America identified additional high-caliber revenue opportunities in underserved markets within the domestic solar market. The company created commercial and capital business units committing internal capital and resources, along with forging relationships with industry and strategic segment specific business partners to address these opportunities. Direct Solar America, directly and through its partnerships have engaged and made proposals to multiple schools and commercial type projects throughout the United States on the benefits of going solar. Many of these projects are in the review stage and would result in significant revenue and profitability that is purely incremental and accretive to the existing projections for the residential solar division.

According to SEIA, "The U.S. installed 2.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV capacity in Q3 2019 to reach 71.3 GW of total installed capacity, enough to power 13.5 million American homes. Residential solar saw its best quarter in history in Q3, and the utility-scale solar pipeline now stands at a record 45.5 GW in Q2. Total installed U.S. PV capacity is expected to more than double over the next five years." The press release goes on to say, "The increase in residential installations helped the U.S. solar market grow 45% year-over-year and contributed to 15 states having their best quarter ever for residential solar."

Solar is growing in the investing world; many large players are continuing to increase shareholder value. Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) ran up 51% in just one year, becoming 2019's best-performing ETF. Many others have jumped in as well such as Warren Buffett investing in one of the largest solar projects to date and Goldman Sachs launch a fund with approximately $4,000,000,000 in available capital. These are just a few selections that showcase the strength of solar and renewable options in the market.

"I am confident that our business units will continue to grow which translates to SinglePoint being in a better position than we have ever been. We believe the successful operating results in 2019 will continue into 2020 driving our value past historical values to new heights," states Greg Lambrecht, CEO. "In my opinion, it's never been a better time to be a shareholder of SinglePoint; we have growing business units in thriving sectors, we have recently become a fully reporting public company and are committed to continuing to enhance shareholder liquidity by uplisting to the appropriate exchange that allows investors to confidently invest in the company due to its trading volume."

Recent earnings reports have sent other solar companies on the run. Invesco Solar ETF had gains of over 22% year to date as of February 18th based on some of its holdings.

With Cleantech stocks on a steady rise, there are signs of renewed investor interest in the sector, especially with examples like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, who recently announced in an Instagram post that he was donating $10 billion to combat climate change in a new initiative called the Bezos Earth Fund.

"Today, I'm thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund," the Amazon Chief Executive wrote in his announcement post, while also committing $10 billion to start. Bezos said he will begin issuing grants this summer, and that the new global initiative will make charitable donations funding "scientists, activists, NGOs-any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world."

With all this momentum only showing signs of increasing over 2020 it is clear that this year that it can pay to bet on Cleantech.

Check out the cleantech stocks directory at Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/Companies/RenewableEnergy/Stock_List.asp

Disclosure: this news article featuring SING is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com - (two thousand)

