Donnerstag, 20.02.2020
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 Ticker-Symbol: ALD 
Frankfurt
20.02.20
14:49 Uhr
167,86 Euro
-0,14
-0,08 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
20.02.2020 | 14:28
Honeywell International Inc. - Doc re Form 10-K

London, February 20

HONEYWELL SUBMITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C., February 20, 2020 -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell") has submitted its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 to the National Storage Mechanism. The Form 10-K will be available for viewing shortly for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

A copy of Honeywell's Form 10-K is also available on its website at http://investor.honeywell.com/SECFilings.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations

Nina KraussMark Bendza

(704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200

Nina.Krauss@honeywell.comMark.Bendza@honeywell.com

