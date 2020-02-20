Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces New Head of Sales

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (formerly Glance Technologies Inc.) (CSE:GET)(OTCQB:GLNNF)(FSE:GJT) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, payment and customer loyalty platform, is pleased to announce that it has hired Christina Baker as its new Head of Sales. Prior to joining Perk Labs, Christina served as the Regional Vice President, National Accounts, Western Canada at Moneris, Canada's largest financial technology company that specializes in payment processing. While at Moneris, Christina led the Western National sales team to consistently achieve and exceed their annual quotas and the management of a portfolio representing over $23B in card processing and 200+ National Accounts in the region.

"Christina brings an amazing breadth of skills and an invaluable wealth of experience to Perk Labs. She is highly regarded within the FinTech industry with valued relationships within some of Western Canada's largest organizations," said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO of Perk Labs. "We are excited to have someone as talented and accomplished as Christina in this role at a time when we are launching our new mobile payment and loyalty rewards platform. Adding Christina to our leadership team will accelerate our growth."

In her new role as Head of Sales, Ms. Baker will be responsible for growing Perk Hero's network of merchants with a focus on acquiring new enterprise accounts.

Perk Labs also announced today that it has engaged James Christensen as a consultant on a short-term contract to provide strategic advice and assist with business development opportunities. Mr. Christensen has over 25 years of experience working at the forefront of emerging markets where payments and loyalty converge. James has worked with leading brands in payments, retail, and F&B including Eddie Bauer, Visa, RBC, AT&T, Levi Strauss, The Palm, Choice Hotels, and McDonalds. As part of Mr. Christensen's compensation for his consulting services, he will receive the equivalent of $4,500 in common shares of the Company.

Perk Labs further announced today that Paola Ashton will be transitioning to a new role as an advisor to Perk Labs.

"Ms. Ashton has been with the Company from a very early stage and has been fantastic to work with" says Jonathan Hoyles, CEO. "We thank Paola for her hard work and commitment to excellence through an exciting journey in her previous roles, and look forward to working with her as an advisor to the Company."

About Perk Labs

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, a digital loyalty management platform that enables merchants to provide their customers with digital rewards and a more engaging and convenient customer experience. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io

