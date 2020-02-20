The "Europe Household Insecticides Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Insect Type; Composition; Packaging; Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe household insecticides market is accounted to US$ 2,005.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 2027, to account to US$ 3,184.5 Mn by 2027.

The Europe household insecticides market is segmented on the basis of insect type as mosquitoes flies, rats other rodents, termites, bedbugs beetles, and others. The mosquitoes flies Europe household insecticides market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market. There has been a rising demand for mosquito insecticides in the Europe market. There are two leading and most widely used insecticides that are used in the preparation of household insecticides to be effective against mosquitoes known as malathion and permethrin. Malathion is an organophosphate that is quite often used for the elimination of mosquitoes indoors as well as outdoors and also against a wide range of insects. It is used in a small amount as in the mosquito insecticide as it possesses no harm to humans. Permethrin is another chemical that is widely used in the preparation of mosquito insecticides that belongs to the group of chemicals known as pyrethroids. This chemical is mixed with water or oil and is applied as a mist. This chemical is used in the preparation of mosquito insecticides as it damages the central nervous system of the mosquitoes and is noted to cause no harm to the humans as well as animals. Growing concerns regarding the risks associated with vector-borne diseases carried by mosquitoes and flies in urban areas is expected to fuel the growth of the household insecticides market in Europe

The Europe household insecticides market is segmented based on composition as natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe household insecticides market, while the natural segment also contributes a significant share in the market. The rising awareness of the effects of insects and it playing the role of epidemic diseases has led to an upsurge in the use of household insecticides and synthetic household insecticides in particular. Synthetic household insecticides are widely used all over Europe as they are relatively inexpensive and are very efficient in killing pest and insects. The rising spread of mosquitoes, and other bugs due to deforestation and rapid urbanization is expected to drive the market for synthetic household insecticides market in the forecast period. While growing awareness about the ill-effects of synthetic pesticides has swayed many users towards more eco-friendly natural household insecticides. Natural household insecticides are more environmentally friendly and do not pose harm to living creatures. Some of the examples of natural compositions of household insecticides are citronella oil, geraniol and others. Manufacturers are launching new natural household insecticides to cater to these demand. The market for natural household insecticides is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

The Europe household insecticides market is segmented based on packaging as small, medium, and large. The small segment leads the Europe household insecticides market whereas medium segment is expected to grow at fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2027. Household insecticides in small packaging are easily portable and can be used before the product expires. It has a short period of use due to its acute weight. The easy portability and low weight of the small packaging household insecticides has been a contributing factor for the expansion of the market all over the globe.

Europe household insecticides market is segmented on the country as Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Italy has a major share in the Europe household insecticides market, which is followed by France. The large population of Italy generates significant demand for household pesticides per capita annually. The rise in home ownership, the burgeoning immigrant population, and growing income levels are attributed to the growing sales of household pesticides in Italy and France. Italy led the Europe household insecticides market in 2018, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period by accounting for a significant share of the total Europe market revenue share in 2027.

