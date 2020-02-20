Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2020) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management today announces the appointment of R.J. Demman as Chief Operations Officer. Within this role, Mr. Demman will maintain and oversee the day-to-day operations and implement policies and procedures to promote the Company's culture and vision.

"Vivera is a very interesting and multi-faceted company," said Mr. Demman. "One area in particular that Vivera is working on is non-addictive solutions to help combat the ongoing opioid crisis. There is a great opportunity to create healthier alternatives so I'm excited to be joining the team right now."

A natural leader, Mr. Demman brings over 20 years of comprehensive operations, marketing and business development experience with high volume industries. While Vice President of Casino Marketing and Vice President of Player Development with several casinos he implemented numerous programs to increase various revenue streams, assisted in opening new facilities, and worked closely with casino owners, Tribal Council and the Tribal Gaming Commission, cultivating lasting relationships with all parties. He most recently held the role of Vice President of Player Development at Viejas Casino & Resort in San Diego, where some of his accomplishments included increasing table drop by $2 million per month year over year, instituting the Independent Rep Program, as well as assisting in opening the new hotel tower, spa, and restaurants. He has also held roles of Vice President of Casino Marketing and Vice President of Player Development with several establishments including Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, Fertitta Gaming, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

"Mr. Demman brings years of experience and a deep understanding of marketing strategy and customer satisfaction," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and Founder of Vivera. "Plus, he has a proven track record of maximizing the growth potential of a range of businesses so we are thrilled to have him join Vivera at this pivotal time of expansion."

"I welcome the opportunity to help Vivera thrive," added Mr. Demman. "My operational and marketing background has helped me hone my strategic skillset. It has also given me the ability to form long-lasting beneficial relationships that help companies succeed, and I hope to do the same for Vivera."

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

