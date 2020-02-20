ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway's Tripsee Generates Exponential Client Growth and Revenue Following Acquisition Announcement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / ZoomAway Travel Inc.(US OTCQB:ZMWYF) (TSXV:ZMA) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, is pleased to announce the significant milestones that have been achieved since their acquisition of Tripsee in late 2019. Travel, Concierge and Registration Management are combined to shape the Tripsee platform. The Retail Travel Website enables retail users to plan and book vacations via www.tripsee.travel. The Concierge Platform (www.tripsee.travel/concierge) will provide virtual concierge functionality for a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts around the world. The Registration Management System targets larger groups, allowing for customizable web registration solutions, ticketing, and group-focused itinerary management.

Since the upgrade to the Tripsee platform since acquisition we can now announce Tripsee is generating revenue with the addition of several valued clients. These clients chose the Tripsee Concierge platform over other larger platforms, due to the depth of features included with Tripsee. The list of featured services the platform currently offers include:

Visual Itinerary Builder - Allows the concierge to visually build customized itineraries that can be sent to the mobile devices of all guests

Hotel Branded Kiosk - iPad application allows guests to view full details (pictures, opening hours, reviews, distances and much more) of restaurants, spas, attractions, and events occurring during your stay.

Recommendation Engine - Ability to send guest recommendations over SMS texts.

Guest Management System - An updated system allowing integrated information including name, email, phone, tags, notes, and stay history (check in, checkout and room number).

Guest Profile/Timeline - A guest history of past recommendations and activities with a timeline. The system builds a profile for each guest with their likes and preferences.

Task/To-do List - A simple task list that keeps track of tasks that the office staff or concierge needs to do.

Import/Export - With a few simple clicks staff can import existing guest data or export.

Package Tracking - Track packages from delivery all the way to the guest's room.

Hotel Messenger - Guests can message the front desk/concierge through SMS texts. Track and store all conversations for each guest with the messenger built-in notification system and forwarding. Includes 1500 SMS messages a month.

Automatic Messages - The system will send a welcome and check out message at specific times as well as out of office messages.

Bot/AI Messages- A system that will analyze the message and automatically reply. Currently we support, Wi-Fi, Breakfast, Room number, Lift status/Ski conditions, and weather.

In a recent interview, Sean Schaeffer, CEO of Zoomaway stated "We've spent the last couple of months really digging into the potential of this product and as I've said before, it's an impressive amount of tech spread out over three very distinct platforms, each with their own incredible revenue potential. I'm thrilled to be building an eager and ambitious sales team that can really take all of our products to market." Mr. Schaeffer continued "I understand that everyone's focus is perhaps directed towards ZoomedOUT, but I wanted to remind everyone that we have other products here that generate cash flow, have tremendous crossover potential with ZoomedOUT, and continue to improve the Company's bottom line."

About Us

Zoomaway Travel Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the Hospitality and Travel Industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining Travel, Hospitality, Mobile Gaming and Augmented Reality to change the way users travel into 2020 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

About Zero8 Studios, Inc.

Zero8 Studios, based in Reno, Nevada, specializes in new and innovative games and technology platforms. With a focus on social gaming and almost two decades of experience building countless game titles, gaming platforms, and various technologies. The Zero8 Studios' team has assisted dozens of AAA publishers, large clientele, manufacturers, and casinos in the design, production, and delivery of their products to players around the world. Additional information can be found at www.zero8studios.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Offering and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

