The global sanitary napkins market is poised to grow by USD 4.46 billion during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sanitary Napkins Market 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 124-page research report with TOC on "Sanitary Napkins Market Analysis Report by Product (Menstrual pads and Pantyliners), Distribution Channel (Retail stores and Online stores), Geography (Americas, APAC and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

The surge in popularity of organic products and growing consumer interest in menstrual cups is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Female consumers in developed countries such as the UK and the US are shifting toward the use of organic sanitary napkin products from non-organic hygiene products. This is because they prefer certified organic cotton and chlorine-free female hygiene products that are manufactured from natural ingredients, which provide health benefits and higher standards of quality. These products are skin friendly and environment friendly and are made from non-genetically modified certified organic cotton. They do not contain fragrances, dyes, and rayon and reduce the amount of chlorinated toxins and pesticide pollution in the environment. Thus, the benefits of organic products and their growing popularity are factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Sanitary Napkins Market Companies:

Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and Other. The company offers CAREFREE ACTI-FRESH and CAREFREE ORIGINAL.

Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business units: Personal hygiene products and Others. The company offers Anerle Sanitary Napkin.

Kimberly Clark

Kimberly Clark is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Personal care segment, Consumer tissue segment, and K-C professional segment. The company offers U by Kotex Tween, U BY KOTEX ALLNIGHTER ULTRA THIN PADS, and FITNESS ULTRA THIN PADS.

Procter Gamble

Procter Gamble is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Beauty segment, Grooming segment, Health Care segment, Fabric Home Care segment, and Baby, Feminine Family Care segment. The company offers Always Infinity Size 3 Extra Heavy Flow Pads with Wings, Unscented, Always Ultra-Thin Size 3 Extra Long Super Pads With Wings, Unscented, and Always Maxi Size 3 Extra Long Super Pads with Wings, Unscented.

Unicharm

Unicharm is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Personal care, Pet care, and Others. The company offers SOFY Antibacteria Overnight and SOFY Pantyliner Daily Fresh.

Sanitary Napkins Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Menstrual pads

Pantyliners

Sanitary Napkins Distribution Channel(Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Retail stores

Online stores

Sanitary Napkins Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

