UK based cyber security provider Nominet has acquired the US cyber company CyGlass (www.cyglass.com).

Nominet has a growing global cyber security business, focused on network detection and response, with its platform NTX now deployed by Governments and enterprises around the world.

With over 20 years' experience running critical internet infrastructure, Nominet runs a protective DNS service as part of the UK Government's respected 'Active Cyber Defence' programme.

The acquisition is Nominet's first, and is part of its strategy to broaden its offer in cyber security, through organic growth and acquisitions.

Boston-based CyGlass offers affordable, advanced threat detection built for SMEs.

CyGlass' Network Defence as a Service (NDaaS) simply and effectively identifies, detects, and responds to threats in a network without requiring any additional hardware, software, or people. The CyGlass cloud continuously analyses billions of conversations happening on an organisation's network, learns what is normal, and alerts when suspicious behaviours that risk the security of the critical IT assets are detected.

The company has already secured customers through channel partners in US, Europe, Middle East, and Asia and will in future use Nominet's reseller partner program 'Velocity'.

Russell Haworth, Nominet CEO, said: "We have big ambitions in Cyber security. Buying CyGlass allows us to build on the progress we've made building a network detection and response capability to protect critical networks. The CyGlass team has considerable experience and impressive technology that will expand the breadth of our offer."

Ed Jackowiak, CyGlass Managing Director, said: "We're delighted to join the Nominet family. At CyGlass, we've developed a game-changing solution that makes sophisticated threat detection capabilities universally available to organizations of all sizes. With Nominet's backing and investment moving forward, we enter a new and exciting phase of our development."

Now part of the Nominet group, CyGlass will continue to run as a separate business from its base in Boston. Nominet has offices in Oxford, London and Washington DC.

About Nominet

Nominet is driven by a commitment to use technology to improve connectivity, security and inclusivity online. For over 20 years Nominet has run one of the largest internet registries in the world and has become a central part of the UK Government's network-based cyber defense. This now underpins its network detection and response solutions which are mitigating the risk of attacks by identifying, analyzing and eliminating both known and unknown cyber threats for governments and enterprises around the world. In February 2020, Nominet acquired Boston based cyber security company CyGlass.

A profit with a purpose company, Nominet supports initiatives that contribute to a vibrant digital future and has donated over £47m to tech for good causes since 2008, benefitting more than 10 million people.

About Cyglass

CyGlass is a leading provider of network centric, threat detection solutions that allow SMEs to uncover, pinpoint, and respond to advanced cyber threats that have evaded traditional security controls. CyGlass' mission is to provide organizations with a new level of intelligent cyber attack defense. Its asset oriented, risk-based approach to threat detection and mitigation focuses attention on the emerging attacks which pose the greatest risk. www.cyglass.com

