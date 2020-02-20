Trianz Advances to Coveted ServiceNow Premier Partner Status

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, today announced that it has advanced its partnership with ServiceNow to Premier Partner from Specialized Partner as part of ServiceNow's Partner Segmentation Framework.

The partner status elevation will enable Trianz to integrate a ServiceNow product line into its business model. As a ServiceNow Premier Partner, Trianz will now provide strategic consulting and implementation services with advanced automation capabilities that align with the clients' digital transformation strategy. Trianz's core capabilities in ServiceNow platform include ITSM, ITOM, ITBM, SAM, OI providing services across NA, APAC, EU and Australia regions.

"We have delivered several innovative solutions leveraging ServiceNow to help our customers address a variety of challenges while enabling new capabilities," said Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, President at Trianz. "I applaud our partners at ServiceNow for their great support as well as our team whose dedication to client success has enabled us to achieve the ServiceNow Premier Partner status and make our collaboration even stronger. Access to greater benefits and resources with this elevated status will enable our team to better serve our clients' business and mission needs at an even higher level."

"Our elevation to Premier partnership recognizes Trianz successfully meeting the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology criteria of the 4Cs (committed capacity, competency, customer success and capability) and go-to-market maturity," said KC Sreeram, Vice President - Infrastructure Practice at Trianz. "The ascension gives Trianz an edge vis-à-vis delivering unique solutions to our clients, coupled with our dedication to innovation and client success."

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

