Akeneo Hires Adobe Veteran as VP of Strategy and Growth

Kristin Naragon to spearhead PXM leader's global expansion.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions for corporate brands and retailers, today announced the appointment of enterprise software veteran Kristin W. Naragon as VP of strategy and growth. The former head of go-to-market strategy for Adobe's marketing automation offering, Naragon will report directly to Akeneo CEO, Fred de Gombert, using her extensive experience in the industry to accelerate both organic and inorganic global growth opportunities.

Naragon's addition to Akeneo's executive team comes amid a period of rapid global expansion following Akeneo's completion of a $46M strategic fundraising round in September 2019 and its being named a "Leader" in the 2019 IDC MarketScape on PIM. In addition to driving new business opportunities, Naragon will lead Akeneo's strategic growth programs, from product marketing to corporate development and partnership strategy. Naragon will also drive the adoption of new and existing product functionality including Franklin, Akeneo's AI-powered product data intelligence tool. Franklin automates the tedious process of product-information curation and enrichment, a common pain point for retailers and brands.

Prior to joining Akeneo, Naragon spent nearly 7 years at Adobe, leading go-to-market strategies, product marketing, and strategic channel partnership programs for a variety of high-growth business units. Before that, she was the strategic alliance manager at Neolane, the global conversational marketing provider acquired by Adobe in 2013.

"At Akeneo, our product offering, customers, and vast open source community allow us to set a new standard in product experience management for both B2B and B2C companies," said Naragon. "Digital transformation demands a clear focus on centralized, contextualized, and accessible product information. In my time at Adobe, I saw the power of investing in customer experience management, and the impact that product information can have in accelerating that transformation."

"Kristin is a highly consummate professional with an exceptional track record in driving business expansion, customer success, and strategic partnerships for high-growth enterprise software companies," said Fred de Gombert, Akeneo CEO. "Our whole team is very excited to have her join us as we bring Akeneo's #1 open-source enterprise PIM solution to even more enterprise clients, expand our partner programs, and accelerate market adoption of our groundbreaking offering."

About Us

About Akeneo:

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open-source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands, including Sephora, Fossil, Shop.com, and Auchan trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity.

Contact:

David Wamsley

4152599104

dave@rosebudpr.io

SOURCE: Akeneo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576548/Akeneo-Hires-Adobe-Veteran-as-VP-of-Strategy-and-Growth