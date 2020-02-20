Cobalt Iron Inc. has signed a new agreement with VAD Technologies to distribute Cobalt Iron's enterprise SaaS data protection solution, Compass, in the Middle East and North Africa. An established value-added IT and technology distributor based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, VAD Technologies will offer Compass, together with technical training and support resources, to resellers and integrators in over 10 countries.

"We are very proud to partner with Cobalt Iron and bring the Compass enterprise data protection solution to the Middle East and North Africa marketplace," said Mario M. Veljovic, general manager at VAD Technologies. "Compass is the ideal platform to help enterprise customers compete in today's multicloud, next-generation data protection world. Therefore, Cobalt Iron fits perfectly with our strategy to deliver cutting-edge technologies and solutions to our reseller ecosystem."

VAD Technologies offers a high-performance enterprise solutions portfolio with a focus on hyperconverged infrastructures, enterprise storage systems, IT infrastructure, physical security, and cybersecurity. The company supports its partners with sales and marketing coupled with professional services, including consulting, training, deployment, and technical support.

"The Middle East is a rapidly growing region for backup and cybersecurity and ripe with opportunity for a modernized SaaS-based solution. With its strong presence throughout the Middle East and North Africa, VAD Technologies is the ideal partner to help Cobalt Iron expand our market presence in this vital region," said Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer of Cobalt Iron. "VAD Technologies has a special focus on our sweet spot of enterprise customers, with a go-to-market strategy and vision for the region that will ensure our long-term success with Compass."

More information about Cobalt Iron and Compass is available at www.cobaltiron.com.

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/200220CobaltIron-VADTech.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/CobaltIron-RodneyForeman-CRO.JPG

Photo Caption: Cobalt Iron's Rodney Foreman, Chief Revenue Officer

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/CobaltIron-Mario_Veljovic.JPG

Photo Caption: VAD Technologies' Mario M. Veljovic, General Manager

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/VAD_Logo.pdf

Photo Caption: VAD Technologies Logo

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005177/en/

Contacts:

Agency Contact:

Sunny Branson

Wall Street Communications

Tel: +1 801 582-0581

Email: sunny@wallstcom.com

Web: www.wallstcom.com

Cobalt Iron Contact:

Mary Spurlock

VP of Marketing

Tel: +1 785 979 9461

Email: maspurlock@cobaltiron.com

Web: www.cobaltiron.com